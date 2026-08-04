A male pupil at a high school in Isithebe, KwaZulu-Natal, was struck in the head during a physical altercation with a classmate on Tuesday morning

IPSS Medical Rescue rushed to the scene after reports came in that the boy had been knocked unconscious

SAPS has taken over the scene and launched an investigation into the incident

A teenager has died after being involved in a fist fight at school. Image:IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL - A male high school pupil in the Isithebe area lost his life on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after a physical fight with a fellow student left him with a fatal head injury.

IPSS Medical Rescue received a call to respond to the school after reports came in that a boy had been struck in the head and left unconscious. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the pupil had already succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Pupil dies after head injury

The circumstances surrounding the fight are yet to be fully established. Local South African Police Service officers took over the scene following the arrival of medical rescue personnel, and an investigation into the death has been opened.

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No further details about the identity of the deceased pupil or the student involved in the altercation have been made public at this stage.

IPSS Medical Rescue expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the young boy.

See post from journalist Sihle Mavuso here:

Three pupils injured during fight in Durban school

In another incident, three pupils from a school in Durban were rushed to hospital following an altercation on the school’s ground. It was alleged that the pupils were stabbed during a racial altercation on Tuesday, 4 February. The incident happened in the morning at Centenary Secondary School in Asherville, with parents informed classes was dismissed at 9.30 am due to “circumstances”. Videos of the incident also went viral on social media, as people recorded the chaos while it unfolded. One of the videos also caused controversy as the person recording it was heard describing black learners as animals.

Student stabbed i Vlakfontein school

Briefly News also reported that a grade 11 student was stabbed to death outside a high school in Lenasia South. The Gauteng Education Department said the Qalabotjha Secondary School student suffered a chest wound and passed away later that afternoon. According to Steve Mabona, the Education Department spokesperson, a group of teenage boys were involved in a fight in the afternoon outside the school in Vlakfontein.Mabona said he passed away while getting medically attended to.

Source: Briefly News