Emmerson Mnangagwa Ally Pledges R50 Million To Repatriate Zimbabweans From SA
- Bridging Gaps Foundation pledges R50 million for Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa
- Emergency funds will assist over 20,000 returnees facing a June 30 exit deadline
- Kudakwashe Tagwirei allocates R33 million for business ventures supporting citizens reintegrating back home
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ZIMBABWE— The Bridging Gaps Foundation, led by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife Sandra, pledged nearly R50 million to fund the emergency repatriation and reintegration of thousands of Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa. The initiative directly supports over 20,000 returnees facing an unofficial June 30 exit deadline driven by the anti-immigrant March and March movement.
According to News24, the foundation already delivered R17 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to procure transport buses. These vehicles ferry willing returnees within South Africa to the Beitbridge border, where local buses then transport them onward across Zimbabwe following a vetting process.
Zimbabwean nationals seek refuge as anti-immigration protests trigger mass displacement in Polokwane
Kudakwashe Tagwirei funds emergency reintegration projects
Tagwirei, a close ally of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, set aside an additional R33 million to help citizens establish business ventures back home. Returnees can access this capital through selected banks once they complete vetting at the border.
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The intervention comes as regional immigration officer Joshua Chibundu confirmed that 24,211 citizens self-repatriated since late May due to vigilante threats. Social services superintendent Nobuhle Ncube warned that the influx has severely overwhelmed the Beitbridge reception centre, where stranded returnees survive on R70 daily food vouchers. Meanwhile, cellular company Econet faced severe public backlash for hiring South African music duo Mafikizolo to perform in Victoria Falls on July 5, with citizens accusing the firm of failing to read the room.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za