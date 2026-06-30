Bridging Gaps Foundation pledges R50 million for Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa

Emergency funds will assist over 20,000 returnees facing a June 30 exit deadline

Kudakwashe Tagwirei allocates R33 million for business ventures supporting citizens reintegrating back home

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei offered to help Zimbabweans return. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE— The Bridging Gaps Foundation, led by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife Sandra, pledged nearly R50 million to fund the emergency repatriation and reintegration of thousands of Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa. The initiative directly supports over 20,000 returnees facing an unofficial June 30 exit deadline driven by the anti-immigrant March and March movement.

According to News24, the foundation already delivered R17 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to procure transport buses. These vehicles ferry willing returnees within South Africa to the Beitbridge border, where local buses then transport them onward across Zimbabwe following a vetting process.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei funds emergency reintegration projects

Tagwirei, a close ally of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, set aside an additional R33 million to help citizens establish business ventures back home. Returnees can access this capital through selected banks once they complete vetting at the border.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The intervention comes as regional immigration officer Joshua Chibundu confirmed that 24,211 citizens self-repatriated since late May due to vigilante threats. Social services superintendent Nobuhle Ncube warned that the influx has severely overwhelmed the Beitbridge reception centre, where stranded returnees survive on R70 daily food vouchers. Meanwhile, cellular company Econet faced severe public backlash for hiring South African music duo Mafikizolo to perform in Victoria Falls on July 5, with citizens accusing the firm of failing to read the room.

Source: Briefly News