The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has called for action to be taken against Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson

The party has written to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, demanding that he do something about Johnson

The MK Party's calls stem from allegations made about Johnson before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and her failure to address the claims

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The MK Party called for Andrea Johnson to be suspended following her failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @Chriseldalewis (X)/ Chris McGrath

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has demanded that Advocate Andy Mothibi suspend Andrea Johnson as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) pending a formal inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The party appealed to the National Director of Public Prosecutions to take action against Johnson following her failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Johnson was supposed to give testimony before the Commission on 13 July 2026, but was hospitalised before her appearance.

Madlanga Commission testimony at the centre of the dispute

The MK Party's call is rooted in evidence placed before the Madlanga Commission, which allegedly implicates Johnson in interference with a criminal investigation connected to suspended Crime Intelligence Major General Feroz Khan. The party argued that this testimony raises serious questions about Johnson's suitability to lead an anti-corruption body.

Compounding the matter is Johnson's failure to appear before the Commission to respond to those allegations. The MK Party cited this absence as an additional basis for questioning her conduct and called it incompatible with the responsibilities attached to her position.

Formal inquiry into Johnson's fitness sought

In its written communication to Mothibi, the party stopped short of calling for her outright removal, instead urging that she be placed on suspension while a structured inquiry examines the claims against her.

The MK Party's position is that allowing Johnson to continue in her role while these allegations remain unresolved undermines the integrity of IDAC, the very institution mandated to combat corruption within the state.

Dereleen James mocks 'sick' Madlanga witnesses

Briefly News reported that ActionSA's Dereleen James shared her thoughts about Advocate Andrea Johnson's hospitalisation.

The party's Member of Parliament poked fun at the fact that so many witnesses suddenly got sick before they were due to testify.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ActionSA member's post about Johnson, with many sharing their own hilarious takes.

Source: Briefly News