ANC MP Xola Nqola pushed back against media reports that the Adhoc Committee had cleared pivotal figures of wrongdoing

Nqola clarified that the committee's draft report had not been adopted and was sent back after written submissions were ignored

South Africans online questioned the committee's usefulness and called for transparency on the final report

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ANC MP Xola Nqola says no-one was cleared by the draft report. Images: Darren Stewart and Carol Yepes

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - ANC Member of Parliament Xola Nqola has firmly denied reports that the Parliamentary Adhoc Committee cleared any individual of wrongdoing, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The MP explained that the committee's report is still very much a work in progress.

"No-one is cleared"

Nqola posted on X on 15 July 2026, stating plainly:

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"There is no Adhoc Committee that cleared anyone."

His intervention came after media reports suggested that prominent figures who appeared before the committee had been vindicated.

According to Nqola, the secretariat submitted a draft that was rejected outright by the committee after members found it had completely ignored written submissions they had provided. The committee returned the document with significant alterations.

See post here:

Where the committee stands on Mchunu

Among the concerns raised by the committee was its position on three ministerial directives issued by the Minister of Police. Nqola said the committee concluded that the Minister had overstepped his authority, particularly regarding the dissolution of the PKTT and a moratorium on filling vacancies at Crime Intelligence, which it described as illegal interference in operational matters.

He also noted that the committee disputed the conduct of individuals such as Adams, who he said had no business interfering with intelligence information while making what he called flimsy accusations about doorstep brown envelopes.

Nqola urged both the public and the media to allow the committee to finalise the report before drawing conclusions, reminding people that presentations made in parliamentary meetings are not the same as formal resolutions or adopted positions.

South Africans following the story had strong views on X:

@eliotchauke1 wrote:

"All dodgy characters never skipped adhoc committee appearance. But when Madlanga calls, they all rush to hospital."

@Keit_Mangope said:

"As long as that report can ensure that Mchunu does not come back anywhere near the ministry of Police, better yet the security cluster. 😏"

@pumezamahobe noted:

"But it's the political parties represented in the #AdHoc that are distancing themselves from their draft"

@Sira_C commented:

"No need to explain boet!. The non-binding commission is doing the work."

@MaSwaziiie asked:

"Can the chairperson publicly pronounce on the released draft, and state the facts as you have alluded. Thanks"

Draft report allegdly clears high ranking members

Briefly News reported that South Africans blasted Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee after the draft report reportedy cleared most of the individuals under scrutiny of wrongdoing. The Committee was probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, hearing testimonies from numerous witnesses. The report stopped short of making formal corruption or criminal findings against several high-ranking members within the criminal justice system.

Source: Briefly News