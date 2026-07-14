Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee has released its draft report, detailing its findings on Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya worked together to shield criminal cartels in the country

The Ad Hoc Committee is currently working to finalise its report into the allegations before the deadline of 31 July 2026

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Ad Hoc Committee's draft report found no evidence linking Senzo Mchunu or Shadrack Sibiya to criminal networks. Image: @Am_Blujay (X)/ er-Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee has found no links between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to criminal networks.

The Committee was probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. It was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that Mchunu and Sibiya were working together to shield criminal cartels.

The Committee is currently working to finalise its report before the deadline of 31 July 2026. The document is expected to undergo further amendments before being formally submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Integrity concerns remain unresolved regarding Mchunu

Despite being cleared of formal criminal conduct, the draft report identified serious, unresolved integrity concerns surrounding both Mchunu and Sibiya. Mchunu has been on special leave for more than a year, while Sibiya remains suspended.

"On Minister Mchunu, the report finds executive accountability and unresolved integrity concerns but does not find a proven corrupt agreement or cartel instruction. Around Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, the report finds serious unresolved issues and makes referrals but does not find that he acted for Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Brown Mogotsi, or an organised crime network," the draft report noted.

Presidency explains Mchunu decision

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission and released a list of officials to be investigated further.

Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, explained why Senzo Mchunu's name was not among those recommended to be investigated.

Magwenya confirmed that the president was concerned and saddened by the severe allegations surfacing at the commission, but was pleased with the work done.

Source: Briefly News