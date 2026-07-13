Photos of anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu on a shopping spree circulated widely on social media

One clothing item in the photos was priced at R10,000, and a separate video showed Ngizwe walking through a mall with bodyguards

South Africans linked the apparent spending to his meeting with President Ramaphosa on 29 June 2026

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Ngizwe Mchunu was spotted flanked by bodyguards during a shopping trip. Images: @Nhlakanipho production/ Facebook and Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Photos of Ngizwe Mchunu, the Amabhinca nation president and anti-illegal immigration activist, on what appeared to be a lavish shopping spree set social media alight this week.

Many South Africans pointing to his recent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the possible source of the cash.

The images, which spread rapidly across platforms, showed Ngizwe browsing clothing items, with at least one piece carrying a price tag of R10,000. A separate Facebook video, which gathered thousands of likes, comments and views, showed him moving through a shopping mall flanked by several bodyguards.

Ramaphosa meeting fuels speculation

The spending raised eyebrows because many online commentators linked it to Ngizwe's meeting with President Ramaphosa on 29 June 2026. He attended that meeting alongside fellow activist Phakelumthakathi. Since then, rumours that he may have received money from the presidency have followed him closely.

One post by @Mfoka_Jobe on 13 July 2026 captured the mood bluntly, stating that Ngizwe was "already showing signs of a lot of money" and questioning where the funds could be coming from, given that he is unemployed. The post also referenced Phala Phala, the farm at the centre of an earlier scandal involving the president, suggesting the money trail leads in a familiar direction.

Ngizwe has not publicly addressed the speculation.

See video of Ngizwe Mchunu that sparked speculations here:

Mzansi reacts to the shopping spree

South Africans had plenty to say about the photos and the rumours swirling around them:

Ndumiso Innocent said:

"After meeting with a President your life will never be the same"

Sphiwe Que Mshini Gwala wrote:

"Signs are there…"

Mthabase Gqwarhu Mdingi commented:

"Fame is the big enemy"

Stormynox Norman Marala added:

"When I win lottery I will not tell anyone, was a person"

Michael Mfanakithi-Investment Chueu joked:

"There will be signs of betrayal 😂"

Phakelumthakathi deals with rumurs of being bribed

Briefly News also reported that Phakel'umthakathi's close associates claimed the activist told him that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to offer him money ahead of their controversial meeting before the June 30 anti-illegal immigration protest. The claims were made by Mlungisi Manciza who shared that Phakleumthakathi said he was offered millions, adding another twist to the growing fallout within the anti-illegal immigration movement.

Source: Briefly News