A video of AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Myeni boarding a helicopter surfaced days after a clip of the royal couple arguing went viral

The earlier footage showed the King making insulting remarks directed at his wife and the leader of the Shembe church, drawing widespread public attention

South Africans reacted sharply to the helicopter video, with some questioning who foots the bill for royal travel

King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni were spotted together. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A video showing AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and his wife, Nomzamo Myeni, boarding a small helicopter has circulated widely on social media following the fallout from an earlier clip in which the King was heard making insulting remarks towards his wife and the leader of the Shembe church.

The helicopter footage, shared on 10 July 2026 by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X, shows the royal couple at what appears to be a private airfield or heliport in KwaZulu-Natal. Several individuals can be seen nearby, including a man in a tan jacket with a distinctive circular headband accessory and sunglasses, another in a grey button-up shirt, and one wearing camouflage-patterned trousers.

A woman in a bright red coat is also visible near the aircraft entrance. The clip captures the couple gathering at the helicopter door before settling into grey leather seats fitted with headsets.

The video drew attention partly because it surfaced in the aftermath of the widely circulated argument footage, in which Misuzulu was heard using disparaging language towards Myeni and making derogatory comments about the Shembe church leader.

Watch the King and Queen board the helicopter:

South Africans react to royal travel

The footage prompted a divided response from South Africans online. Several users focused on the cost of royal travel, while others commented on the couple's relationship in light of the argument clip.

@dramadelinquent wrote:

"Taxpayers pay for this."

@TshepoThathane weighed in with a different take:

"Helicopter? His Royal Highness should travel in a private jet!"

@AdvocateStreet appeared to brush off concerns about the King's earlier conduct:

"He is our King, drunk or not, our drunken master, and he has spoken."

@abednego082 offered a blunter take on the couple's situation:

"He must divorce this woman and get his lobola back."

@MotlatsoRa25622 suggested the public reaction was overblown:

"PR team is working overtime. Anyway ditaba tsa batho. She'll leave when she's ready."

The viral argument clip had already put the royal household under scrutiny before the helicopter video emerged, with many South Africans debating the King's conduct and the Queen's position within the marriage.

Nomzamo Myeni's visit to Kaizer Chiefs resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a viral video featuring AmaZulu Queen Nomzamo Myeni's visit to the Kaizer Chiefs training ground, which has reignited public discourse following a leaked clip of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini expressing anger over the encounter. The incident has sparked varied reactions on social media, raising questions about the dynamics of royal protocol and public expectations surrounding interactions between the Queen and sports teams.

Source: Briefly News