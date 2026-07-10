Ngizwe Mchunu weighed in on the viral MisuZulu video, urging South Africans to forgive both the King and the Queen

The media personality quoted the Bible and called on Zulus to rally behind the throne during this difficult time

Mchunu also referenced a Credo Mutwa prophecy warning that Zulus would one day be labelled enemies of peace

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Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini. Images: Luba Lesolle and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - Media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has spoken out about the viral video involving King MisuZulu, calling on the Zulu nation to choose unity over division.

In a video that has been circulating widely on social media, Mchunu addressed both the King and the Queen directly, urging forgiveness on all sides.

He went biblical in his appeal, quoting the well-known scripture:

"Let he who is without sin cast the first stone."

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He acknowledged that the Queen had made a serious error in recording the King and making the footage public, telling her plainly,

"You have made a big mistake in front of the throne and the nation as a whole."

Yet his message was not one of condemnation. Mchunu asked South Africans to extend the same grace to the King over his behaviour seen in the clip.

Mchunu's call for respect

Central to his address was a plea for dignity in how the public handles the matter online. He urged people on social media to be thoughtful and measured in how they discuss the situation, stressing that the King and the throne deserve respect regardless of what has unfolded.

"Let us respect the King and the throne," he said.

Mchunu also offered an apology to Shembe Church leader Unyazi, suggesting the controversy has caused wider harm beyond the royal household.

He closed his message with a sobering reference to the late spiritual leader Credo Mutwa, who he said once prophesied that Zulus would one day be seen as an enemy of peace. Mchunu appeared to invoke this warning as a caution against infighting, framing the current moment as a test of the nation's character and cohesion.

See video here:

Zulu Royal household asks for privacy

In related news, the Zulu Royal household has issued an official apology for the trending video.They have has called on the public to respect the privacy of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu. Royal household spokesperson Mpiyakhe Buthelezi described the incident as a domestic matter between a married couple and asserting that every household, including a royal one, faces private challenges that deserve to remain out of the public domain.

Phakel'umthakathi weighed in in viral video

Briefly News reported that activist Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba expressed his concern for the King. He took to his Facebook to post a message warning that the Royal houseold is surrounded by evil and her was worried for the King's privacy. Ndabadaba also reminded South Africans that there is no home wihtout secrets.

Source: Briefly News