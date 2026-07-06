A close associate of activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba has alleged that the activist told him President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to offer him money before their meeting

The associate also claimed he later heard rumours that Phakel'umthakathi received R6 million after meeting with people close to the president

Phakel'umthakathi has denied claims that he "sold out," saying the truth will eventually come to light

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President Ramaphosa (left) and Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba (right). Images:@Cde_begar/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL -Fresh allegations have emerged against activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba after one of his close associates claimed the activist told him that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to offer him money ahead of their controversial meeting before the June 30 anti-illegal immigration protest.

The claims were made by Mlungisi Manciza in a video widely shared on X on Sunday, 6 July 2026, adding another twist to the growing fallout within the anti-illegal immigration movement.

Close associate shares fresh claims in viral video

In the video, Manciza said he met Phakel'umthakathi following an engagement at King Dinuzulu Stadium in May. According to him, the activist later gathered several movement members to brief them about an invitation to meet with Ramaphosa.

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Manciza alleged that Phakel'umthakathi told the group the president wanted to offer him money.

"I told him that if the meeting was coming with solutions to the problems we had raised, then that would be good. But if the money was a bribe, that would be a betrayal of the movement," Manciza said.

According to Manciza, Phakel'umthakathi agreed with his concerns at the time and allegedly indicated that he would not attend the meeting.

Associate questioned Phakel'umthakathi about controversial meeting

Manciza said he was surprised when reports later emerged that Phakel'umthakathi had, in fact, met with Ramaphosa on 29 June, a day before the planned protest. He claimed that he privately confronted the activist on 30 June and asked what had changed. According to Manciza, Phakel'umthakathi denied receiving any money from the president.

"He told me he did not take any money from Ramaphosa because he did not need the money," Manciza alleged.

Manciza said they agreed to meet again alongside fellow movement leaders March and March before Phakel'umthakathi's planned media briefing. However, he claimed that meeting never took place and that they have since been unable to reach the activist by phone.

"We agreed that in this movement we must be trustworthy. What he did by ignoring me and the leaders was not okay," Manciza said.

R6 million rumours fuel controversy

Manciza also addressed rumours circulating within the movement, alleging that he had heard claims that Phakel'umthakathi received R3 million during a meeting with people close to the president and a further R3 million after his subsequent media briefing.

He did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

"We are disheartened that we all started with a common goal for the movement and one person would go to a meeting we don't know about to agree to things we never agreed to. We call that a betrayal of the movement," he said.

View video here:

Phakel'umthakathi dismisses allegations

Responding to the growing speculation, Phakel'umthakathi appeared to reject claims that he had "sold out" the movement.

In a Facebook post shared after Manciza's video gained traction, the activist wrote:

"God is here and He does not make mistakes. Lies have short legs, and the truth will come out for those who love it."

Fallout continues after Ramaphosa meeting

Rumours that Phakel'umthakathi had "sold out" have circulated since his meeting with Ramaphosa and Ngizwe Mchunu ahead of the June 30 demonstration.

The meeting drew criticism because prominent anti-illegal immigration figures, including March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, were not part of the engagement, fuelling divisions within the movement and prompting accusations that the activist acted without the backing of fellow leaders.

Phakelumthakathi adressing protester on June 30. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Jacinta responds to absence at meeting

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma responded after being questioned online about why she was not part of the meeting. In a Facebook response to a user who asked about her absence, she said she only saw the information on social media and was not informed about the engagement. Jacinta further said the March and March movement had reached out to the presidency on numerous occasions and had received no response.

Source: Briefly News