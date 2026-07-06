Phakel'umthakathi publicly wished Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma a happy birthday, pledging his continued support with a heartfelt message

His post comes after weeks of speculation that there was a rift within the anti-illegal immigration movement following his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa without Ngobese-Zuma

Thousands of supporters reacted to the post, with many saying it proves the movement's leaders remain united despite the rumours

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nkosikhona 'Phakel'umthakathi' Ndabandaba (left) and Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (right). Images: @BraThabzaa/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakeloumthakathi" Ndabandaba has publicly reaffirmed his support for March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, putting fresh speculation about divisions within the movement to rest.

The activist took to Facebook on Monday, 6 July, to celebrate Ngobese-Zuma's birthday with a heartfelt message that quickly gained traction online.

Phakel'umthakathi sends birthday message to Jacinta

Writing in IsiZulu, Phakeloumthakathi shared a photo of Ngobese-Zuma accompanied by the message write in Isizulu translated as,

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Continue fighting for us, and I will continue to support you."

The simple but powerful statement resonated with supporters, attracting thousands of likes, comments and shares within hours of being posted.

See post here:

Message follows weeks of online speculation

The birthday tribute comes after weeks of online debate over the state of the anti-illegal immigration movement.

Speculation intensified after Phakeloumthakathi and radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu met with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the 30 June nationwide protests without Ngobese-Zuma being part of the delegation.

The meeting fuelled claims on social media that there was a rift within the movement, with some questioning whether its leadership had become divided.

However, Phakeloumthakathi's public pledge of continued support has been widely interpreted by supporters as a clear indication that he and Ngobese-Zuma remain united.

Social media reacts

Many social media users welcomed the birthday message, saying it had silenced rumours of infighting.

@Pee_Leroy said:

"You have our full support bhuti, nino MaNgobese noNgizwe! I’m so proud of each of you!Aluta Continua! The Movement shall progress! Forever united."

@mumico101545631 stated:

"Happy birthday MaNgobese ukhule our Mama we Sizwe"

@Melusirh LusoRh remarked:

"Umama weSizwe (Mother of the nation)"

@DaimondPearl wrote:

"Yes united we stand and divided we fall. And happy birthday to our Queen."

@MassB0405 commented:

"We love you and Jacinta, you guysa are our hero and shero."

Jacinta speaks on absence from meeting

In related news, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma responded after being questioned online about why she was not part of the meeting.In a Facebook response to a user who asked about her absence, she said she only saw the information on social media and was not informed about the engagement.Phakelumthakathi also responded on social media after questions were raised about why Ngobese-Zuma was not included.

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrates her birthday today. Image: Jacinta Ma Ngobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Jacinta praises political parties supporting March and March

Briefly News also reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma encouraged her supporters to vote for political parties that supported the organisation’s anti-illegal immigration campaigns and activities. She addressed a crowd of supporters who gathered in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 June 2026. Ngobese-Zuma praised political parties such as Action SA, Marhc and March and ATM, who stood in support of the protest.

Source: Briefly News