Makhadzi's cancelled performances in Zimbabwe sparked major backlash amid rising anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa

She allegedly defended herself on social media, emphasising her past support and collaborations with Zimbabwean artists

Zimbabwean fans felt betrayed by her statement, declaring she isn't welcome to perform there

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Makhadzi’s now-deleted Facebook post ignited criticism amidst her cancelled gigs. Photos: @Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

Makhadzi's cancellation of performances in Zimbabwe ignited significant backlash from fans amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments in South Africa, prompting accusations of betrayal and disrespect towards Zimbabwean people.

Makhadzi’s now-deleted post

On 5 July 2026, Facebook users John Mutsengi and Les GoneX Musica uploaded screenshots of Makhadzi’s now-deleted posts, which quickly fuelled further outrage.

In her initial post, the self titled 'miracle child' singer expressed disbelief at the backlash, writing,

"What shocked me is when Zim people said I hate them [laughing emoji] after cheering their artist all over my shows... UBUNTU KNOWS NO BODDER, BUT RESPECT KNOWS EVERY LAW."

In a subsequent post, Makhadzi shifted the blame to local personalities, stating,

"I was so mad to Zim people because of the influencers... Some Zim haters and influencers have been waiting for this moment to tarnish my name."

Defending her right to perform across the continent, she added,

"Africa is my home as long as I have papers. I am still gonna eat that saza again and again. Ddipewo zvimwe."

Makhadzi and her boyfriend Tsonga musician Bliss Buoy's outfits for the Durban July in 2026. Photos: @Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

Public reactions to Makhadzi’s post

Netizens were quick to grab screenshots of Makhadzi’s alleged Facebook post, sparking deeply divided opinions.

Some fans defended the Limpopo-born star, arguing that her words were misunderstood and that her track record of collaborating with Zimbabwean artists proves her appreciation for the country.

Conversely, a large section of the online community expressed profound outrage, interpreting her statements as arrogant and dismissive of the genuine struggles currently being faced by foreign nationals.

Screenshot of John Mutsengi & Les GoneX Musica's pictures on Facebook showing Makhadzi's deleted posts. Photos: @John Mutsengi & Les GoneX Musica

Source: Facebook

Over on X (Twitter) user @SandileMakeba wrote a post and tagged Makhadzi. It read:

"Dear @MakhadziSA, Zimbabwean fans and promoters helped build your brand. If this is how you respond when Zimbabweans are hurting, then don't expect us to roll out the red carpet. We don't need explanations. We simply don't want to see you performing here."

This digital firestorm intensified threats of a boycott against Makhadzi, with many former supporters firmly declaring that the singer's relationship with her Zimbabwean fanbase has been permanently severed. Divided opinions included:

@PulseOnlineInfo commented:

"Zimbabwe is hurting so the best thing is to hurt Makhadzi and not Emmerson Mnangagwa? You will never stop suffering with this mentality."

@JoburgTiktok defended Makhadzi by writing:

"She is pro-Zimbabwean and she’s not platforming hate. You can’t read comprehensively."

@Zim57536768 stated:

"I have never heard of an SA promoter calling for a Zim musician to perform in SA."

@Grigo329 commented:

"Helped build her brand? Actually, it's her talent that helped build her career. Not Zim."

Makhadzi faces Xenophobia backlash. Photos: @Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

Makhadzi's car damaged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi was swarmed by supporters during a visit to a local market. The singer was in the middle of a Facebook Live session when the situation escalated, resulting in damage to Makhadzi's vehicle.

Makhadzi clarified that the chaos in Kinshasa, DRC, was a result of her popularity as she continues to dominate the African music scene. She later took to social media to explain the incident with fans in Congo, describing it as both humbling and terrifying.

Source: Briefly News