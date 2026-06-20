South African superstar Makhadzi was swarmed by supporters during a visit to a local market in Kinshasa, DRC

The singer was in the middle of a Facebook Live session when the situation escalated, resulting in damage to her transport vehicle

Makhadzi clarified that the chaos was a result of her popularity as she continues to dominate the African music scene

Makhadzi was left shaken after fans in Congo swarmed her car. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: UGC

On Friday, June 19, 2026, award-winning artist Makhadzi was mobbed by hundreds of fans in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The singer faced an ordeal after her supporters got out of hand. The frenzy led to a broken bumper on the transport, and she sincerely apologised to the driver. Makhadzi assured her fanbase that she was not personally attacked but was rather a victim of pure love from the Congolese people.

Makhadzi took to social media to explain the incident with fans in Congo, describing it as both humbling and terrifying. The attention is a testament to Makhadzi's soaring popularity outside of South Africa. Since her international breakthrough, she is settling into continental icon status. She attracts massive crowds in neighbouring nations such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the DRC. Her ability to transcend language with her Venda-infused house rhythms solidified her status as one of the most-streamed and sought-after African female artists of the decade. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi fans related to Congolese supporters

Fans expressed relief and concern for Makhadzi, but some admitted they would have done the same. Despite the property damage, her supporters felt the Congolese fans were justified in being in awe at her status as a global superstar. Read the comments below:

Makhadzi admitted she did expect to have many fans in Congo. Image: Aboodi

Source: UGC

Lethukuthula Ndlovu could see that Makhadzi was shaken:

"See my queen want to panic yoo am sorry."

Mutele Phathutshedzo did not blame the happy fans:

"Me and Congo people we are the same."

Hazvinei Melissa added:

"Makhadzi everyone loves you. Just come out and greet them all they will come."

Lilly Muleba Ndou was moved:

"Be safe Khadzi habe to shoma, we still love you."

Chaks Mabangu pointed out:

"You are Queen Makhadzi, all Khadzinators love you. You are our queen, God is always with you, and love."

Faith Moyo wrote:

"They are happy to see you, young lady just relax, come out of the car and greet them. That's the love they have for you."

Makhadzi's no-show turns ugly

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi apparently left many fans disappointed after she failed to pitch up at one of her shows. It's said that several festival-goers caused a riot, resulting in extensive damage to equipment

Mzansi is unimpressed with the attendees' behaviour, as many have now called on Makhadzi to pay for the damages. This comes after a fan called Makhadzi out over a huge blunder at her one-woman show, and Briefly News got the tea.

Netizens called the singer out on her behaviour, saying she needed to be held responsible. Online users were divided, and many didn't hold back.

Source: Briefly News