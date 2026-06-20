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“Going Backwards With Life”: South African’s Move to Malawi for Love in TikTok Video Divides Mzansi
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“Going Backwards With Life”: South African’s Move to Malawi for Love in TikTok Video Divides Mzansi

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A South African TikToker sparked international interest by documenting her decision to relocate from South Africa to Malawian the name of romance
  • She left South Africa to settle into a traditional Malawian lifestyle, a move she describes as a leap of faith for love
  • The lady's move to a different African country was a counter-narrative to anti-foreigner marches in South Africa

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South African woman chooses to live in Malawi for love
A South African woman chose to live in Malawi for love. Image: @kgadiehh
Source: TikTok

A South African woman moved to Malawi to live with her partner, and she shared a recap of her decision on 19 June 2026. She shared her experiences since moving to Malawi, from handling a different currency, outdoor cooking, to the local markets. Her content captured the reality of her transition, moving from the urbanised environments of South Africa to the rural environment of Malawi.

Kgadiehh’s move to Malawi is against the backdrop of anti-foreigner sentiment, characterised by organised protests that target illegal immigrants from neighbouring African nations. The tensions are centred on economic competition and created exclusion over unity between African nations. Kgadiehh’s move to Malawi, a nation whose citizens have historically faced scrutiny in South Africa, drew interest from many as she challenged people's perception of another African country. Watch the video below:

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South African in Malawi amazes Mzansi

The public reaction to Kgadiehh’s journey was a mixture of admiration and debate. While her story remains a personal love story, it struck a chord with the wider public. Read people's comments below

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Viewers amazed to see Malwi from a South African's perspective
Mzansi was amazed to see Malwi from a South African's perspective. Image: Sinalmultimedia / Pexels
Source: UGC

Andile Ganya 87 said:

"We are very happy as a nation 🇿🇦 that you are finally reunited with your in-laws ❤ stay there through good and bad times, we love you from a long distance 🙌."

Tasha Christian wrote:

"May God be with you, sis; may He provide for all your needs. I pray the people in Malawi treat you well; should Malawi not be good to you, remember you still have a place called home❤"

Black Barbie remarked:

"Africa is healing, we might choose to see the hate but something magical is happening. People are going to appreciate their homes and we going to love each other from a better place. Just a perspective 🙈"

Read also

Man in Malawi purchases groceries for less than R100 and amazes South Africa in video

MaMfengu said:

"My stepdaughter is married in Malawi. They moved last year, she is enjoying she says the cost of living is very low. Beautiful home, she is enjoying every bit of it."

Lady J🥰🥰 wished the lady well:

"Please represent us well, mtase, and show them who we are as South Africans and who they label us to be proud of you, mtase, all the best for you and your family 💐"

Zara_M exclaimed:

"Yhoooo sisi, you so brave me I could never cause it’s like going backwards with life yhoooo 🫩🫩🫩🤦🏽‍♀️but ke if wena you enjoying it 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾halala."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans and different countries

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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