Makhadzi's team has shared more details about what transpired during the singer's show in Zimbabwe where she was allegedly attacked

Videos that circulated on social media over the weekend showed that the South African star had to cut her show short after fans started throwing missiles at the stage

However, Makhadzi's team said that the battles were not being thrown towards her but at fans who were breaking a barrier

Makhadzi made headlines over the weekend following reports that she was attacked during a show in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Makhadzi’s team has responded to reports that she was attacked in Zimbabwe. Image: @makhadzisa

A video that was shared on social media by Zimbabwean entertainment blogs showed the moment the star and her team ran from the stage as missiles were being thrown towards the stage.

Makhadzi's team clears the air following reports that she was attacked in Zimbabwe

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Brenden Maseko from Open Mic Productions said that the star was not attacked by her fans. He blamed the chaos on the promoters from Zimbabwe who failed to ensure that there was adequate security and barricades to separate the golden circle and the rest of the ground. He said:

"What happened on Saturday, people didn't throw bottles or things at Makhadzi, it's false. It was the weakness of the promoter regarding security at the venue and the event. The barricade for [the] golden circle and general access was just a barricade. There was no security there. Immediately when Makhadzi got onto the stage people wanted to come forward and see her and they pushed the barricade."

Makhadzi completed her show despite reports that she only performed three songs

Makhadzi's team also poured cold water on reports that she lip-synced three songs during the performance. According to ZAlebs, people started attacking the superstar after she arrived late and didn't have a live band.

SA trolls Makhadzi’s Beyoncé inspired outfit, pictures of bodysuit go viral: “You literally dragged yourself"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi announced her upcoming tour on Twitter and mentioned that she would be in the UK and Zambia in May. She also shared a side by side pics of her costume and Beyoncé and joked that she would explain later.

Her post got people's reaction, and many compared the fits in the comments section. Twitter users joked that it looked like a bad online purchase, and one tweep, @Mr_HUMA, wrote:

"The outfit was like what I ordered online vs what I received."

