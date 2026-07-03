Nkosikhona Ndabandaba plans to visit other African countries amidst mixed social media reactions

His announcement follows anti-immigrant protests he helped coordinate on June 30, 2026

Critics urge unity among African nations rather than divisive activism to address regional issues

Phakelumthakathi expressed a desire to visit other African states. Images: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— Social media users voiced mixed reactions after anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba said he would visit other African countries.

Phakelumthakathi posted on his X account on July 2, 2026. In his post, he expressed a strong desire to visit other African countries.

"I will visit you in your respective countries, my fellow African brothers and sisters, to revive the spirit of Ubuntu," he said.

The announcement came directly after nationwide "March and March" anti-immigrant protests on June 30, 2026, which Ndabandaba helped coordinate. Public reports indicate that following the demonstrations, Ndabandaba claimed he had to alter his travel vehicles due to intelligence uncovering an active kill plot against him ahead of the Durban march.

View the post on X here:

Netizens are not happy with Phakelumthakathi

South Africans expressed the following opinions regarding his statement on X.

Kamvalethu said:

"Another reason you should never accept an invitation from the corrupt government of Mbalula and Ramaphosa. Here he's disrespecting your engagement as if you are bought; you can't legitimately fight our cause without being paid."

Mukanya declined.

"Stay in your country, my friend. We helped you during apartheid, and you thanked us, so please deal with your own country and stop provoking us in our countries."

Sikhumbuzo was disappointed.

"Man, you must learn to work with people. You quarrelled with Ngizwe, you quarrelled with Ngoba Makhosi, and now you are quarrelling with Jacinta. Do not allow yourself to be used by politicians, man. Malema will take advantage of you. A real man listens to advice. This is a struggle for the country, not for an individual."

Social Media Skeptical Over Activist’s Assassination Claims

Briefly News also reported on anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel’umthakathi" Ndabandaba’s press conference at Durban's Gugu Dlamini Park on July 1, 2026. Ndabandaba claimed he escaped an assassination plot before the June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches by switching vehicles to evade attackers.

Wearing traditional Zulu regalia, he thanked the intelligence services for his safety. He also urged foreign nationals to return home and confront their own governments, vowing to visit their countries to revive "the spirit of Ubuntu." The activist's high-stakes claims drew widespread scepticism and debate from social media users online.

Source: Briefly News