Activist Nkosikhona Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba discussed the anti-illegal immigration marches held on 30 June 2026

Ndabandaba held a press conference at Gugu Dlamini Park, where he discussed an alleged plot against him

Phakel’umthakathi's claims drew scepticism from social media users, as they debated them online

Phakel’umthakathi claimed that he escaped a death plot. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Nkosikhona 'Phakel'umthakathi' Ndabandaba has claimed he was nearly killed ahead of the anti-illegal immigration march in Durban on 30 June 2026.

The activist held a press conference on 1 July 2026, at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban, where he said that he had received intelligence of a plot against his life before the march. Speaking at the press conference, Ndabandaba attributed his late arrival at the event to a last-minute security manoeuvre.

"Yesterday I came late to the march because I had intelligence that some people were waiting somewhere for me," he said.

"I had to change two vehicles so that I could get to the march. Because if I had used my car to come to the march, I would have died yesterday."

Dressed in a black suit and traditional Zulu regalia, he thanked police and intelligence services for their assistance in the matter.

Ndabandaba urges foreign nationals to fight for their countries

During the press conference, Ndabandaba also addressed foreign nationals directly, urging them to return to their home countries and challenge their own governments rather than seek refuge in South Africa.

"I'm going to visit these countries. I'm going to visit you, my brothers and sisters, in your countries to revive the spirit of Africa, to revive the spirit of Ubuntu," he said.

"You must fight for your countries. If they kill you, they must kill all of you. You can't be scared of death," he added.

Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba wants to help other African countries. Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts with scepticism

Several users online highlighted what they saw as an obvious contradiction in Ndabandaba's remarks. Some noted that he told foreign nationals not to be scared of death, when he himself was scared.

@the_judges85 wrote:

"He's said they can't kill all of us at once, but he has tried to run away from death by changing two cars and ended up being late for the event. Make it make sense."

@Godownchiltr asked:

"But if you're not scared to die, then why change cars?"

@SimiloMbatha was equally doubtful:

"That was fake intelligence, or he's lying. Logically, even if one wants to kill you, they can't choose such a day. It will just be making you more popular and regularising the irregular."

@Clintsamy noted:

"Every time, it's only him getting death threats."

@kudz290 wrote:

"I might criticise how he did his things, but he is making sense. We need to fight for our countries."

@ChumaSamk91253 raised a different concern:

"The problem with the position he has put himself in is that he will be taken out by South Africans, and the blame will go to foreigners. And then the real looting will start just like July 2021."

Other stories about Phakel’umthakathi

Briefly News has covered various stories about Phakel'umthakathi, particularly regarding the anti-illegal immigration marches.

Phakel’umthakathi rejected allegations that the anti-immigration movement was tribalistic, xenophobic, or funded by foreign interests.

A Zimbabwean man thanked Phakelumthakathi for calling for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

Phakel’umthakathi said that he would reveal the contents of his discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News