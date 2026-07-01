Activist Phakelumthakathi receives gratitude from a Zimbabwean man for anti-illegal immigration protests

Phakelumthakathi criticises absent fathers while advocating for Zimbabweans to stay and rebuild their country

Public reaction reveals distrust towards government leadership amid recent protest meetings

Phakelumthakathi received his flowers from a fellow Southern African. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– Activist Phakelumthakathi said that a Zimbabwean man thanked him for the anti-illegal immigration protests. He spoke a day after 30 June, when various organisations nationally embarked on protests and called on illegal immigrants to leave the country.

MDN News posted a video of Phakelumthakathi addressing the media in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 1 July. Phakel'umthakathi said that he was happy to see illegal immigrants leaving the country.

Phakelumthakathi received call from a Zimbabwean

Phakelumthakathi revealed that he spoke to a Zimbabwean over the phone for 30 minutes. The Zimbabwean man thanked South Africans for reminding them that they are men. He also slammed Zimbabwean men who have abandoned their children in Zimbabwe. He said that a real man does not leave their country of birth but stays to fix it. Phakel'umthakathi berated absent fathers who left their children in Zimbabwe and accused his critics of suggesting he had no contact with his children.

View the video on X here:

South Africans react

Many netizens were not happy about Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi meeting Cyril Ramaphosa without March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Ndumo Zindela said:

“We do not trust Ramaphosa. We are not happy about Jacinta being left out.”

Holy J Gost laughed.

“The government (through) SAPS spent approximately R600 million just to ignore Juju’s advice.”

Blaq said:

“Content creators. We're not creating content here.”

The 'Protest Allowance' demand

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a lighthearted TikTok video posted by user @uyanda506 on June 7, 2026, has amused South African women by playfully confronting KwaZulu-Natal community organiser Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakati" Ndabandaba. During preparations for the June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches, the creator humorously urged the popular social activist to address men who leave for demonstrations without providing for domestic duties. She requested an official "protest allowance" for left-behind families. Phakelumthakati found the demand hilarious and publicly agreed, urging men to support their households.

Source: Briefly News