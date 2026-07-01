MKP MPL Siphiwe Mbatha-Moyo endorses the March and March anti-migrant movement amid rising tensions in South Africa

Mbatha-Moyo likens March and March leader to anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Clashes erupt as demonstrators demand the removal of undocumented immigrants, igniting fears of civil unrest

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A politician said Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is the modern-day Winnie Mandela. Images: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images and Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) MPL Siphiwe Mbatha-Moyo backed the controversial anti-migrant movement March and March during a demonstration in Durban. He spoke after the group's unofficial 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country elapsed, raising widespread fears of civil unrest across South Africa.

Siphiwe Mbatha-Moyo supported Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

According to reports, Mbatha-Moyo addressed a gathering of thousands near the Point police station in Durban, where the march concluded after starting hours behind schedule. Mbatha-Moyo defended the demonstration's anti-migrant sentiment, stating that removing undocumented immigrants is the most effective way to safeguard the national economy and foster social cohesion.

MK Party supports March and March

Mbatha-Moyo praised March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, comparing her efforts to anti-apartheid figure Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. He stated that the political party founded by former president Jacob Zuma fully supports the movement's stance. While President Cyril Ramaphosa met with anti-migrant leaders Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu beforehand to urge a peaceful protest, Ngobese-Zuma was excluded from that meeting, sparking internal divisions.

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Mbatha-Moyo criticised the African National Congress government for failing to resolve immigration issues over its three decades in power. Despite the organiser's calls for peaceful action, metro police arrested several demonstrators following clashes during dispersal, while local community policing structures noted that political representatives from the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Patriotic Alliance were also present in the crowd because the issue impacts all citizens.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma opens up about graduation

Briefly News also reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reflections on her unexpected journey from graduation to activism amid the ongoing March and March protests. The founder of the movement shared emotional insights on a painful school protest that solidified her commitment to prioritising the rights of South Africans over the interests of foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News