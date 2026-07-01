Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reflected on how her university education led her to activism instead of the corporate career

The March and March founder revisited the Addington Primary School protest

Ngobese-Zuma urged supporters to see the latest demonstrations as a peaceful campaign to prioritise South Africans

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says activism became her true calling. Image: Jacinta Ngobese

Source: Instagram

As South Africa continues to debate illegal immigration following the nationwide March and March protests, movement founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has shared a deeply personal reflection on how her life took an unexpected turn. Posting a graduation photo on Instagram, the activist revealed that she once believed her qualification would lead her to corporate boardrooms where she could influence change. Instead, she says, activism became her calling, leading her to campaign for what she believes are the rights and interests of South Africans.

Jacinta reflects on journey from graduate to activist

Award-winning broadcaster and March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has reflected on how her life took a different path from the one she had imagined after graduating from university. As debate over illegal immigration and the movement's nationwide protests continues following Tuesday's marches, Ngobese-Zuma shared a personal message on Instagram alongside a graduation photo. She said she had always believed her qualification would one day see her making decisions in corporate boardrooms that could change lives, but instead, she found herself fighting for what she believes are the rights of South Africans in the streets. Ngobese-Zuma, who studied Supply Chain Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, first rose to prominence as a radio personality before becoming the leader of the March and March movement, which campaigns for South Africans to be prioritised in areas such as education, healthcare and employment.

School protest remains painful memory for Jacinta

In her lengthy Instagram post, Ngobese-Zuma looked back on a protest outside Addington Primary School, describing it as one of the most emotional moments of her activism. She claimed the demonstration was held after South African children had allegedly been excluded from school while places were being made available for children of foreign nationals. According to Ngobese-Zuma, watching South African children spend their days on the beach instead of in classrooms left a lasting impact on her. She argued that the experience convinced her the country's systems were failing local citizens and that the same level of public sympathy being shown during the current immigration debate was absent when those children needed support. She said the incident strengthened her belief that South Africans should be prioritised in their own country.

March leader calls supporters to rebuild South Africa

The March and March founder says the campaign is far from over. Image: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Source: Instagram

Ngobese-Zuma said the latest demonstrations should not be viewed simply as protests against migrants but as a broader campaign to reset South Africa's priorities. She highlighted the marches were about rebuilding the country rather than causing division.

"Today is not about migrants but it is about the people of South Africa,"

She wrote, adding that citizens should not feel apologetic or fear being labelled hateful for wanting the government to prioritise them. She also described the demonstrations as

"only the beginning"

Signalling that the movement intends to continue campaigning on immigration and public service delivery. March and March has attracted both strong support and fierce criticism, with supporters arguing it highlights concerns over undocumented immigration, while critics have accused the movement of fuelling xenophobia and targeting foreign nationals.

South Africans flooded the comments in support, with several pointing to broader frustrations with public services

@sbahle_khuluse commented:

"We are behind you sis ❤️🙌"

@reneirene12 added:

"Oh South Africans what a time🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 let's all go out in numbers and fight for the future of our kids🙌"

@amy_shezi expressed:

"Worse kwa Department of Health - system is extremely broken,,,,,,,tax payers are suffering while foreigners are getting free services AND our Government is saying nothing about it."

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Ngobese-Zuma promises ongoing anti-immigration demonstrations

Recently, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has vowed to continue leading weekly anti-illegal immigration protests after the government's 30 June deadline passed without the action her movement had demanded. Addressing supporters after the latest march, she said the demonstrations would not stop until authorities take stronger action against undocumented immigrants and improved border security.

Ngobese-Zuma maintained that the protests would remain peaceful and lawful while putting sustained pressure on the government, adding that her organisation is determined to keep the issue in the public spotlight until it sees meaningful change.

Source: Briefly News