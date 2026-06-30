Online backlash erupts after Mmabatho Montsho’s African unity remarks spark debate on social media

Viral X post accuses Montsho of being “out of touch” with the lived realities of most South Africans

Ongoing immigration and protest discussions deepen tensions around national priorities and public discourse

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Mmabatho Montsho's comment has divided opinions online. Image: Mmabatho Montsho

Source: Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho, wife of former EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has sparked a heated debate online after she spoke about the recent national shutdown and called for more progressive action when it comes to African struggles. The conversation has also intensified in the lead-up to the nationwide demonstrations planned by the March and March Movement, which is pushing for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa. While the movement continues to gain attention, Ndlozi has publicly criticised it on several occasions. Now, Montsho has also added her voice to the broader discussion, drawing strong reactions online.

“Progressive action” comment divides social media

In her post on X, Mmabatho Montsho said people should think beyond just local issues and look at the bigger picture of African struggles. The 42 year old called for stronger unity across the continent and suggested that activism should not only focus on South Africa, but also include wider African challenges. Her message was understood by some as support for Pan-African solidarity, but others felt she was ignoring the urgency of local problems.

Backlash over “out of touch” claims

A viral X post has intensified the backlash against Montsho. Image: Mmabatho Montsho

Source: Instagram

Not everyone agreed with her message. A viral post on X strongly pushed back, saying her views ignored the reality of people living in townships and rural areas. The user questioned how people linked to politics, including her husband, former Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, could speak about wider African issues while, in their view, not focusing enough on problems in South Africa. The post said many ordinary people are more worried about jobs, food, and survival than continental politics. The user also criticised what they saw as a comfortable lifestyle, saying it is easy to talk about African unity while living in suburban areas far from poverty and struggle.

Many others shared thier views:

@tlousram commented:

"These people feel so much entitled to comment and dictate to people about issues they have No experience in"

@BMothabela also commented:

"They add no value to this country whatsoever"

@ISephara expressed:

"She is just another fake panAfricanist who belittles the struggles of millions of families in our townships"

@Phehaaa said:

"Things are currently happening in Zim government and none of them are saying anything about it! PAnAfricanism how when we don’t speak the same language as a continent! Nxa! They bore me so much!"

See more comments in the X post below:

March and March debate adds more tension

The controversy has now been pulled into the wider debate around the March and March Movement, as public conversations about immigration, unemployment, and economic pressure continue to grow. Supporters of the movement argue that South Africa’s problems should be the main focus right now, especially with rising frustration over jobs and service delivery.

Others, however, say the situation is more complex, arguing that African solidarity and local activism can exist together and should not be seen as competing ideas. As the discussion continues to trend online, Mmabatho Montsho has not responded further, while social media users remain split over where political focus should lie, inside South Africa or across the continent.

Mmabatho praises Ndlozi after emotional radio farewell

Previously, Briefly News reported that actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho paid a heartfelt tribute to her partner, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after he wrapped up his year-long stint as host of PowerTalk on Power FM. Montsho praised his thoughtful discussions, carefully chosen guests, historical insight and music selection, describing the show as one she genuinely enjoyed and already missed. Her message drew admiration from fans, who applauded her unwavering support and thanked Ndlozi for his contributions to radio following his transition from politics.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News