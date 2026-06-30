TNS is the latest South African celebrity to share their thoughts on the anti-illegal immigration marches gripping the country

The DJ and producer emphasised his support for the March and March movement, sparking a heated debate from South Africans and online users from other countries

While many local supporters appreciated the star for using his platform to spread patriotism, others warned him against his decision

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TNS weighed in on the anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: TNS

Source: Facebook

South African DJ and music producer Nkazimulo Ngema, formerly known as TNS, broke his silence to address the highly publicised anti-illegal immigration marches that have swept across the country.

Taking to his Facebook page on 30 June 2026, the official day of the March and March protests, the Club Controller singer expressed his unwavering support for the demonstrations, emphasising that he stood firmly against illegal immigration.

"Fully Behind iChunu eGoli #MarchAndMarch South Africa for South Africans We stand against Illegal immigration!"

The singer's message arrived as tensions reached a boiling point across the country, seeing protesters gathering in several areas, including Limpopo, Durban and Mpumalanga, to demand stricter border controls, the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, and the prioritisation of local citizens for economic opportunities.

His post, which garnered thousands of impressions, was accompanied by a photo taken during a march, where hundreds of protesters gathered and completely blocked the street as they made their message clear.

South African social media users gathered in the comment section to praise TNS for his patriotism, especially at a time when many local celebrities are choosing silence over speaking out. However, his message was not without criticism.

Followers from other African countries wasted no time in slamming the singer and accusing him of rejecting his African supporters. Several users warned TNS that speaking on the ongoing protests and even standing in its support would have dire consequences on his career.

See TNS' post below.

Social media reacts to TNS' post

Fellow South Africans gathered in the comment section and praised TNS for his patriotism. Read some of the comments below.

Itx Sya Itx Sya noted:

"That's what we want, as we are South Africans."

Ngcwina Mpondomise said:

"Good, after that, we will support you like nobody's business."

Lulama Seeds wrote:

"TNS, make a concert; we will support you. We’ll buy tickets even for our neighbours and extended families. South Africa for South Africans."

Mbongeni Mathenjwa said:

"We appreciate your bravery; we can rebuild within. South Africa for South Africans."

While several supporters praised TNS' patriotism, others warned him that it would negatively affect his career. Image: TNS

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, critics said his career would suffer.

Jeffrey Mfwethu Wa Shuzitsu said:

"Mafikizolo was expelled from a huge Zimbabwe concert. You will also be chased away in other African countries, and that's money, bro!"

Goodson Juma wrote:

"People need music, not xenophobia."

Rapelang Raymond warned:

"You will perform only in SA, boy."

JD Malindima posted:

"Make sure you don’t set foot in any other Africa country. Social media doesn’t forget."

Mafikizolo removed from Zim concert lineup

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mafikizolo being removed from a popular Zimbabwean concert lineup.

The multi-award-winning Afro-pop stars were the latest South African musicians to be sidelined by major entities from other African countries due to the anti-illegal immigration marches.

Source: Briefly News