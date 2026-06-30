Multi-award-winning South African duo Mafikizolo has been officially axed from the upcoming Buddie Beatz Concert in Victoria Falls following massive public backlash in Zimbabwe

The removal follows an online campaign by Zimbabwean youth who warned the Khona hitmakers that they were not welcome and threatened to shut down the event

The hostility mirrors the intense anti-illegal immigration sentiment brewing across South Africa ahead of a highly publicised nationwide shutdown organised by civic groups

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Mafikizolo were axed from their performance in Zimbabwe. Image: mafikizolo_africa

Source: Instagram

Tensions over cross-border entertainment have risen after Mafikizolo was dropped from the Buddie Beatz Concert lineup in Victoria Falls. Scheduled for 5 July 2026, the duo's removal follows public backlash in Zimbabwe over alleged xenophobic violence and protests in South Africa.

The regional friction escalated on 29 June, when an X (formerly Twitter) user under the handle SandileMakeba, who identifies as a Zimbabwe-born Xhosa, issued a stern warning to the group. The user categorically stated that South African artists are no longer welcome, citing a desire to protect the local music economy.

"To our dear Mafikizolo, I want to categorically state that YOU ARE NOT WELCOME IN ZIMBABWE," the post read. "If this show is not canceled, we as the youths of this nation, shall be there to make sure this show doesn't happen. We only want our local artists to perform in our country."

The hostility comes at a highly sensitive time, directly coinciding with a planned anti-immigration "national shutdown" in South Africa. Organised by local civic groups, the shutdown consists of massive protests demanding stricter border controls, documentation checks, and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. The demonstrations are set to kick off in major hubs, including King Dinuzulu Park in Durban and the Tzaneen Show Grounds in Limpopo.

Mafikizolo was removed from the Buddie Beatz Concert following mounting backlash from Zimbabweans due to the alleged xenophobic attacks and protests in South Africa. Image: mafikizolo_africa

Source: Instagram

The online campaign and subsequent axing of Mafikizolo have sparked a fierce debate across social media channels, drawing vastly divided reactions from both sides of the border.

Many South African social media users supported the boycott, arguing that it is a lesson in patriotism and that countries should prioritise their own homegrown talent.

On the other hand, critics labelled the backlash hypocritical. They pointed out that by forcing out South African musicians, Zimbabwean boycotters are doing the same thing foreign nationals complain about experiencing in South Africa.

See the viral post below.

Social media reacts to Mafikizolo boycott

Many people online, including South Africans, supported the unexpected boycott.

nj_nigel said:

"Let’s hope it remains like this."

big_SAUCEEY wrote:

"Good. As a South African, I fully support this. Perhaps these artists will start growing backbones instead of keeping quiet about issues surrounding illegal immigration because they're worried about losing gigs in the same corrupt countries like Zimbabwe."

TumiMashabela encouraged:

"Good. Fight for your country and take it back!!! This is how you start to protect your country's resources from being accessed by foreigners. Continue the fight until Zimbabweans can feel economically comfortable in their country. Salute."

Meanwhile, critics also jumped in to poke holes in the campaign.

AmukelaniMoyani said:

"If you refuse artists who are properly documented, how about the 3 million illegal Zimbabweans in South Africa?"

D_Bhekza criticised:

"Imagine if your energy was put into getting your government to get the country working. Fight your government, let's see you do that. Help fellow Zimbabwean people to get their lives back."

ubhutu_spha wrote:

"Your government said the public can no longer take part in the election, that right is reserved for only those in parliament. What are you, as the youth, doing about that?"

Mmabatho Montsho weighs in on national shutdown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mmabatho Montsho's thoughts on the national shutdown.

The actress and filmmaker urged citizens to focus on what she described as the real causes of the country's challenges instead of targeting vulnerable Africans.

Source: Briefly News