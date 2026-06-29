Actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho weighed in on the planned anti-illegal immigration protests

She shared her views on X on Monday, 29 June 2026, ahead of the planned national shutdown scheduled for 30 June

Her comments sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting her call for unity while others accused her of ignoring South Africans' concerns

Mmabatho Montsho weighed in on anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Filmmaker and actress Mmabatho Montsho has joined her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, in speaking out against the planned anti-illegal immigration marches. As South Africa prepares for the national shutdown on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, Montsho urged citizens to focus on what she described as the real causes of the country's challenges instead of targeting vulnerable Africans.

The debate around undocumented foreigners has intensified in the lead-up to the nationwide demonstrations organised by the March and March Movement. While the movement is calling for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has repeatedly criticised the campaign. Now, his wife has publicly shared her own views on the issue.

Mmabatho Montsho speaks on national shutdown

On Monday, 29 June 2026, Mmabatho Montsho took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to argue that instead of fighting against one another, Africans should unite. She said lasting change would come from confronting the systems that continue to disadvantage people across the continent rather than directing anger at those she described as poor and desperate. The post was captioned:

“Good morning. There is no progressive action that punches down on the poor and desperate. There is nothing to gain from Africans dividing themselves instead of uniting to punch up against the real oppressions that make this continent struggle. Nkosi sikelela iAFRICA.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Mmabatho Montsho condemns national shutdown

The post gained momentum on the microblogging platform and sparked mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@penuelist_ said:

“South Africans are protesting against illegal foreigners. Not other Africans. Not legal foreigners. Those of us who live in secure neighbourhoods, comfortably make money and aren't victims of untraceable foreigners should stop gaslighting others.”

@_Tendani_ remarked:

“Yoh Mmabatho. I'm so disappointed in you and your husband. Before you think about the struggle of AFRICANS, think about the struggles of South Africans.”

@MazwiZuma commented:

“I have no business in having any vision for a whole continent. My business is a vision for South Africa. For law and order to be the order of the day. For South Africans to find employment. For crime in South Africa to reduce greatly. These are my thoughts around a visit to my country.”

@Azotha_Nothile alleged:

“You are very quiet when desperate and poor South African kids are swept by floods trying to cross the rivers going to school every year.”

Mzansi reacted after Mmabatho Montsho spoke out against anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi roasted for backing Mmabatho Montsho's campaign

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi faced backlash after supporting his wife, Mmabatho Montsho's new initiative.

The post came as South Africans wait for him to address the leaked WhatsApp chats between EFF leader Julius Malema and Major-General Feroz Khan.

Source: Briefly News