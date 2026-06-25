Nandi Madida was criticised online after deleting her emotional post on the current state of South Africa

Screenshots of Madida's deleted post sparked discussions about celebrity accountability and societal issues

DJ Tira's wife previously defended South Africans, while Somizi raised questions about work ethic

Nandi Madida is under fire after deleting a post about the effects of illegal immigrants. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Nandi Madida is under fire after posting and later deleting a message reflecting on the current state of South Africa. The post surfaced amid ongoing national conversations around illegal immigration and growing calls for undocumented foreign nationals to return to their countries.

On Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Madida took to her official X account and shared an emotional message about the current state of affairs in the country. In the post, she reflected on the sacrifices made during South Africa’s transition to democracy, saying the current reality does not reflect the hopes of previous generations. The post was captioned:

“This can't be the South Africa our parents and grandparents fought for in 1994. They stood in those long queues, and many sacrificed so much, some even their lives, believing in a future built on dignity, opportunity, and hope. It breaks my heart to think of them seeing our beautiful country in this state. Cry, the beloved country.”

SA reacts after Nandi Madida deletes post on illegal immigrants

The post was later deleted, but not before X user @Mmalenyalo_ took a screenshot. The X user shared a screenshot of Nandi Madida’s post, questioning why it had been removed and igniting further discussion among users. The post was captioned:

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“Celebs write and delete. It’s not fair marn. They’re also oppressed.”

See the post below:

The post questioning why Nandi Madida had deleted her post gained traction and sparked reactions on X.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LilaSonga said:

“There are no more oppressed people than celebrities who care about being cancelled by brands!”

@Zulu_Loveletter commented:

“It’s their bread and butter at stake. But standing up for a cause you believe in means sacrificing yourself. That’s what our parents and grandparents did to get us here.”

@whatalongday607 remarked:

“Same, I feel her. What’s happening now makes it seem like our grandparents fought for nothing, honestly.”

@Tankiso6nhk commented:

“They speak in riddles, these ones with their bread, they can turn their back on South Africa🙄”

Mzansi criticised Nandi Madida after she deleted her post on illegal immigrants. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Gugu Khathi defends South Africans

While Nandi Madida deleted her post, DJ Tira's wife, Nandi Madida, stood on business and did not remove her TikTok video defending South Africans.

Khathi called out undocumented foreigners for their double standards while addressing the stereotype that South Africans are lazy and unwilling to work. Her sentiments were in complete contrast to Somizi Mhlongo's comments about South Africans' work ethic.

Somizi compares South Africans and foreigners

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi sparked debate after comparing the work ethic of the South African tailors he hires to that of foreign tailors in a viral TikTok post.

His comments divided opinion online, with some agreeing with his views while others disagreed.

Source: Briefly News