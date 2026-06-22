DJ Tira's spouse, Gugu Khathi, addressed the stereotype that South Africans are lazy and unwilling to work

Her comments resurfaced online amid growing debate over undocumented migrants and employment opportunities in South Africa

The video surfaced after Somizi Mhlongo sparked controversy with comments about South Africans' work ethic

Gugu Khathi addressed a popular claim about South Africans. Image: gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, has weighed in on the stereotype that South Africans are lazy or overly selective about the jobs they are willing to take. Her comments come amid growing calls from some South Africans for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by 30 June 2026.

A video originally posted on Gugu Khathi’s TikTok account on 22 May 2026 recently resurfaced after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jackson_rem on Saturday, 20 June. In the clip, Khathi pushed back against the common claim that South Africans are lazy or unwilling to work.

DJ Tira's wife addresses claims South Africans are lazy

According to businesswoman Gugu Khathi, the issue is not that South Africans are refusing jobs, but that many foreign nationals are willing to accept salaries below the gazetted minimum wage because they have no options. She argued that this creates an uneven playing field for local job seekers.

“We are not lazy. The youth of South Africa are not lazy. People in South Africa are not lazy. You just don't have a choice. You are taking the bare minimum. You are undercharging. You are going for this low pay because you don't have a choice. But the youth of this country haven't even been given the opportunity because you guys have already taken everything. Our parents don't have an opportunity because you guys have already taken everything, and are controlling everything. So, we are not lazy; you just don't have a choice. We are not lazy. The youth of South Africa are supposed to be working in restaurants while they are studying. Restaurants are full, there are no vacancies,” Gugu Khathi said.

She argued that many jobs traditionally taken by students and young people, particularly in the restaurant industry, are no longer available because positions have already been filled. Gugu suggested that this indirectly contributes to unemployment in South Africa.

“The youth of this country are supposed to be gaining experience while studying. There are no opportunities because everything has been filled by people who are accepting less. So, they have been refused even a chance or an opportunity. Everything is full. Everywhere is full. So, we are not lazy,” she added.

Khathi also claimed that the current situation makes it difficult for South Africans to negotiate fair wages because employers know other people are willing to work for less. She added that many young South Africans are studying and graduating, but still struggle to enter the job market because employers can find workers willing to accept lower salaries.

“We can't get the jobs we want because now we can be told no, we can't afford you because they already know another person is waiting in line who's willing to take less, and so no, we are not lazy. South Africans are studying they are graduating. So, they are not lazy. But you have taken away the options that this country is supposed to offer its youth. And that's what South Africans are saying,” Gugu Khathi said.

DJ Tira’s spouse, Gugu Khathi, challenged a popular stereotype about South Africans. Image: gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman maintained that South Africans are not unemployable or unwilling to work. Instead, she believes many are being denied opportunities or a chance to negotiate for a fair wage because employers know undocumented foreigners are willing to work under difficult conditions for less.

“But if your response is going to be that we are lazy. That we are unemployable. That you cannot. That we are not dedicated. That we are not serious because we are refusing peanuts. If foreigners were not taking over everything, people would have a choice to force the system to abide by. When I go for an interview, and I know that I'm qualified for this job, my chances of getting this job are 80%. But you guys have taken the 80% away from us. Because now if I know what I'm worth, they know someone willing to take less,” Gugu said.

Watch the video below:

Somizi compares South Africans to foreigners

Gugu Khathi's remarks stand in contrast to comments previously made by Somizi Mhlongo on the same issue.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi sparked debate after questioning the work ethic of some South Africans compared to foreign workers in a viral TikTok post.

His comments divided opinion online, with some agreeing with his views while others disagreed.

Source: Briefly News