March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rallies supporters to vote for anti-illegal immigration-friendly political parties

Nationwide protests against illegal immigration sparked by March and March Movement gain traction in South Africa

Demonstrations in Limpopo also escalated with violence as residents target shacks of undocumented foreign nationals

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma applauded political parties that backed her. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma encouraged her supporters to vote for political parties that supported the organisation’s anti-illegal immigration campaigns and activities.

Ngobese-Zuma addressed a crowd of supporters who gathered in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 June 2026. Ngobese-Zuma previously announced that a nationwide shutdown would take place across the country in the form of anti-illegal immigration protests. Ngobese-Zuma praised political parties who stood in support of the protest.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma endorses political parties

Ngobese-Zuma listed political parties and explained that political parties that support the organisation are crucial as they have the power to enact laws in Parliament and change oppressive laws. She named ActionSA, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Africa Mayibuye, Operation Dudula and some members of the African National Congress (ANC), including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

View the video on X here:

She also extended her appreciation to the KwaZulu-Natal government for meeting with them. She also had a meeting with the eThekwini Municipality and law enforcement on 25 June to discuss the procession of the protest. This was after an eThekwini Municipality official allegedly refused to grant the party permission to protest in Durban.

Nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests Hit Limpopo

In a related article, Briefly News reported that anti-illegal immigration protests escalated across South Africa following a deadline set by the March and March Movement. In Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, residents damaged shacks reportedly belonging to undocumented foreign nationals, demanding they leave. A video posted on X captured a group of men tearing a shack apart during the demonstration.

Fueled by widespread beliefs linking foreign nationals to high unemployment and crime rates, the group announced plans for weekly nationwide protests. Despite facing strong allegations of xenophobia, organizers vow to continue demonstrations targeting undocumented immigrants across the country.

Source: Briefly News