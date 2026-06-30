Lebowakgomo residents protest against undocumented foreign nationals, damaging shacks during nationwide demonstrations

March and March Movement announces weekly anti-illegal immigration protests across South Africa following June 30 deadline

Protests fueled by beliefs linking foreign nationals to crime and unemployment, despite claims of xenophobia

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Residents of Lebowakgomo tore shacks apart. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

LEBOWAKGOMO, LIMPOPO– Residents of Lebowakgomo in Limpopo took matters into their own hands on 30 June 2026 as anti-illegal immigration protests spread across the country. Residents damaged shacks reportedly belonging to undocumented foreign nationals.

CapricornFM News posted a video of the incident, which took place hours into the protest. In the seven-second clip, a group of men were seen tearing a shack apart. A passerby notes that they, seemingly referring to undocumented foreign nationals, must leave.

View the video on X here:

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A look at the shutdown protests

Hours before the shutdown protests began, Hammarsdale police officers arrested a group of five men, including a teenager, for looting shops in the KwaZulu-Natal-based township. One of the suspects was arrested while in the shop, and the rest were pursued shortly after they fled the shop and were arrested.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma warned that anti-illegal immigration protests will continue weekly even after the 30 June national protests stop. The Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, said the government set aside R600 million to prevent the shutdown protests from becoming violent. However, tensions between Johannesburg residents and the protesters. Police stepped in to intervene.

March and March Movement Vows Weekly Protests

In a related article, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March Movement, has announced that anti-illegal immigration protests will take place every Thursday across South Africa. Speaking in Durban on June 30—the unofficial deadline for undocumented foreigners to depart—she stated that the campaign would intensify because many had not left.

Protests have gained traction as some citizens link foreign nationals to high crime and unemployment rates. Ngobese-Zuma dismissed allegations of xenophobia, arguing that prioritising South Africans for employment, domestic work, and township tuckshops is simply a matter of reclaiming the local economy and ensuring public safety.

Source: Briefly News