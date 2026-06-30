Briefly News was on the ground in Cape Town on 30 June 2026, covering the nationwide anti-migrant protest movement.

LACO Western Cape chairperson Sapho Mahilili told the crowd the 30 June deadline marks only the start of further action.

Organisers urged attendees to return to their townships and keep mobilising support going forward.

Screenshots of the clip where Sapho Mahilili was addressing the crowd. Images: Jim Mohlala

Source: Original

A Cape Town protest turned into a rallying call on 30 June 2026 as LACO chairperson Sapho Mahilili addressed the media outside the Western Cape legislature. The demonstration formed part of a coordinated, nationwide campaign linked to a long-running anti-migrant deadline. Briefly News was on the scene to capture the moment unfolding.

Mahilili says the fight is far from over

The protest brought together members of March and March, Operation Dudula, and LACO outside the provincial legislature. Briefly News watched as the crowd swelled throughout the afternoon. Organisers said the gathering was meant to collect a long-overdue government response.

Mahilili said that 30 June was simply the beginning of their campaign. He said the government lacked the power to stop the movement from continuing its push. He compared the state’s capacity to that of the apartheid government, insisting neither could halt their efforts. Mahilili declared the country belonged only to South Africans, not to political leaders.

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Several shops in the Cape Town CBD had already shut their doors ahead of the planned demonstration. The march brought together three separate organisations that have collaborated on protests before.

Crowd urged to keep the momentum going

Before dispersing, attendees were urged to carry the energy back to their communities. Organisers asked supporters to mobilise further once they returned to their respective townships. Leaders said losing momentum now would undo months of organising work nationwide.

The movement has staged similar demonstrations across multiple provinces throughout 2026. The Cape Town gathering adds to a string of protests held nationwide.

Watch the video below:

More about 30 June protests

Source: Briefly News