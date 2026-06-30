Ngizwe Mchunu urges police support during Johannesburg’s anti-illegal immigration protests

Protests on June 30 aim for undocumented foreigners to exit South Africa by the deadline

President Ramaphosa meets protest leaders to ensure a peaceful demonstration amidst rising tensions

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Ngizwe Mchunu called for SAPS to assist in controlling the crowd. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– Anti-illegal immigration activist and controversial public figure Ngizwe Mchunu pleaded with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg to help manage the crowd of protesters. He spoke as parts of the nation embarked on anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June 2026.

Sunday World posted a video of Mchunu in Johannesburg. Mchunu walked with members of the police, with hundreds of protesters marching behind him. He arrived at another group of police. Mchunu asked the police to intervene. He said he was trying to contain the marchers, but it was difficult for him to do it without support.

View the video on X here:

Why is there a ‘shutdown’?

March and March and other civic organisations announced that 30 June would be the deadline for all undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. The shutdown stoked fears of xenophobic attacks among other African nationals, and this resulted in large numbers of foreign nationals seeking refuge at police stations and public spaces.

The anti-illegal immigration protests have sparked widespread criticism in the international community. Most recently, a senior Nigerian cabinet member said the country was considering implementing punitive measures in response to allegations of xenophobic attacks.

Ramaphosa Meets Protest Leaders Over Migration

Similarly, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa met with anti-illegal immigration campaign leaders Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu on 29 June 2026. The meeting, confirmed by the Presidency after videos circulated online, aimed to brief Ramaphosa on the planned June 30 nationwide marches. Organisers from the March and March movement assured him the protests would remain peaceful.

Ramaphosa emphasised that the constitutional right to protest requires acting within the law, stressing that the government remains the sole authority enforcing migration laws. The demonstrations coincide with the movement's deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Source: Briefly News