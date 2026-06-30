Informal trader Nkosingiphile Sithebe demands that undocumented foreigners leave due to unfair competition in pricing

Nationwide protests erupt against illegal immigration as civic organisations rally for change and demand action

Police heightened security amid tensions and warned against lawlessness during anti-immigrant demonstrations

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An informal trader is happy about the protests. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

IMBALI, KWAZULU-NATAL– A KwaZulu-Natal informal trader said on 30 June 2026 that he wanted undocumented foreigners to leave and accused them of unfair trading practices.

News24 journalist Amanda Khoza posted a video of Nkosingiphile Sithebe walking gleefully while accompanied by members of the South African Police Service during the national anti-illegal immigration shutdown march in Imbali. According to Sithebe, he wants the foreign nationals to leave because they sell products at unfair prices. Sithebe, who is living with a disability, sells snacks and cigarettes and struggles to compete with the foreign nationals who allegedly sell a R3 cigarette for R2.

View his video here:

National shutdown underway

March and March and over 20 civic organisations embarked on national protests against illegal immigration across the country. The deadline, which was imposed on undocumented foreigners, left many stranded and fearful that they could be victims of xenophobic attacks. Various nations, including Malawi, Ghana and Nigeria, have initiated repatriation procedures for citizens who want to leave South Africa.

The government has repeatedly rejected the possibility of a shutdown and has called on members of the public to refrain from criminal activities during protests. A total of R600 million was set aside to deploy members of the police to protest hotspots.

Police on High Alert Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests

Similarly, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated during June 30 demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals. This follows the arrest of five suspects, aged 14 to 27, for business burglary and malicious damage to property in Hammarsdale early Tuesday morning.

Officers caught one suspect inside a Woody Glen shop and cornered four others attempting to flee. The arrests occurred amid heightened regional tensions and broader provincial unrest, including recent xenophobic incidents in Burnwood. Police maintain a strong presence to safeguard the public and prevent looting, urging protesters to refrain from violence and intimidation.

Source: Briefly News