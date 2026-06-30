KwaZulu-Natal police issue stern warning ahead of June 30 demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals

Five suspects, including a teenager, arrested for business burglary in Hammarsdale amid heightened tensions

Authorities emphasize public safety and law enforcement during planned protests to prevent violence and looting

Shop looters in Hammarsdale were arrested. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP

Source: Getty Images

HAMMARSDALE, KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal police warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated during the planned June 30 demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals. This follows the arrest of five suspects, including a 14-year-old teenager, for business burglary in Hammarsdale during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, officers responded swiftly to reports of a group breaking into businesses at Woody Glen in the Mpumalanga township. The incident occurred on Embuthweni Main Road at Unit 4. Netshiunda confirmed that one suspect was caught inside a shop, while police cornered four others as they attempted to flee.

Five suspects face burglary charges

The suspects, aged between 14 and 27, face charges of business burglary and malicious damage to property. Netshiunda stated that the suspects are being processed and will appear in court soon. The incident occurred as police maintain a heightened presence across the province due to the June 30 marches, which follow mounting regional tensions and government calls for the repatriation of undocumented individuals.

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Netshiunda urged residents participating in the marches to refrain from violence, criminal activities, and intimidation. He emphasized that while the police are deployed to safeguard the public during the demonstrations, they will strictly enforce the law. This warning comes amid reports of broader provincial unrest, including recent xenophobic incidents in Burnwood and rising community tensions regarding tuck shops. The police remain on high alert to prevent further looting or lawlessness.

Estcourt Tensions Rise After Court Ruling

Recently, Briefly News reported that chaos erupted in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, as residents looted foreign-owned shops following a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling against local mayor Mduduzi Myeza. The court barred Myeza from entering foreign-owned businesses without official inspection mandates and ordered him to remove social media posts that incite violence.

The legal action was brought by 38 fearful shop owners after escalating community tensions. Demonstrators previously forced foreign nationals to close their businesses, demanding they leave the country. Local journalists report that further protests are planned for the coming week, with targets extending to churches owned by foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News