A teenage boy was shot in the Hillbrow during an incident linked to a confrontation during the June 30 protest in the area

This resulted in tensions escalating in the area, with an alleged incident of attempted looting of a shop in retaliation

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of three suspects, and heavy police presence remains in the area to monitor the situation

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A 17-year-old boy was shot in Hillbrow. Image: @SundayWorldZA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - A 17-year-old boy has been shot in the Johannesburg CBD following an incident that allegedly involved gunfire at a shop on the corner of Troy and Kerk Street on Tuesday.

Reports from Sunday World suggest the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at a business believed to be owned by a foreign national. The incident quickly escalated, leading to a brief period of unrest in the area.

Paramedics were seen at the scene during the afternoon, transporting the injured teenager to hospital for urgent medical treatment. His condition has not yet been officially confirmed.

Police arrest three suspects in Hillbrow protest violence

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of three suspects following a shooting incident during protests in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly opened fire on two people, including the 17-year-old, during marches linked to tensions over undocumented immigration in the area.

One of the suspects is believed to be a shop owner in Hillbrow. Police further confirmed that two licensed firearms believed to have been used in the shooting were seized during the arrests.

It is also alleged that protesters retaliated by torching a vehicle linked to the suspects following the shooting incident.

See video of the car alight here:

Heavy police presence in Hillbrow

Law enforcement maintained a strong presence in Hillbrow throughout the day as protests continued, with officers deployed to prevent further escalation and restore order.

Gauteng police are expected to release further details as investigations into both the CBD shooting and the Hillbrow protest-related violence continue.

Protest leaders call for calm

Meanwhile, more than 20 organisations taking part in the June 30 nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration insisted their campaign is driven by patriotism and the enforcement of South African law, rejecting claims that it is xenophobic. The groups, which include the March and March movement and the Kwanale Foundation, addressed the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where they pledged that the planned day of action would remain peaceful and non-violent. The group also dismissed claims that the movement was motivated by xenophobia.

A car was set alight in Hillbrow. Image: @Old_Geee/X

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe pleads for help to control the crowd

Briefly News reported that anti-illegal immigration activist and controversial public figure Ngizwe Mchunu pleaded with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg to help manage the crowd of protesters. He spoke as parts of the nation embarked on anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June 2026. Mchunu walked with members of the police, with hundreds of protesters marching behind him. He arrived at another group of police. Mchunu asked the police to intervene. He said he was trying to contain the marchers, but it was difficult for him to do it without support.

Source: Briefly News