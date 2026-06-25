A coalition of organisations preparing for nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration have warned that the protests could escalate beyond 30 June

They warn that this would happen if the government fails to respond to their demands, which include faster deportations and stronger border control

Organisers also say the planned marches will be peaceful, despite identifying several provinces as potential flashpoints

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The anti-illegal immigration protest organisers. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - More than 20 organisations set to take part in the June 30 nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration have insisted their campaign is driven by patriotism and the enforcement of South African law, rejecting claims that it is xenophobic.

The groups, which include the March and March movement and the Kwanale Foundation, addressed the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where they pledged that the planned day of action would remain peaceful and non-violent.

Warnings of the escalation of the campaign

The organisations led by March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma warned that their campaign would not end on 30 June if the government fails to respond to their demands. At the forefront of the demands is the acceleration of deportation processes for undocumented foreign nationals.

Demonstrations are expected across the country, with authorities and private security identifying Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape as potential hotspots.

The coalition outlined a series of demands it says are aimed at addressing South Africa’s illegal immigration challenges. These include stronger border control measures, increased funding for the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Department of Home Affairs, as well as policies prioritising township economic opportunities for South African citizens.

Ngobese-Zuma said the campaign is not new and questioned why supporters are being criticised for calling for the enforcement of existing immigration laws.

Ngobese-Zuma also accused the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, of failing to publicly address what she described as an illegal immigration crisis, while warning against what she called attempts by government officials to intimidate activists ahead of the planned marches.

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March and March to continue eThekwini March

Similarly, the March and March movement has confirmed it will proceed with its planned 30 June protest despite being denied permission by the eThekwini Municipality.The movement says the ruling stems from an earlier verbal rejection by authorities, who raised concerns about potential risks to national security linked to the planned gathering. In documents circulated by the group, it is stated that founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma held discussions with officials from the eThekwini Metro Police and the South African Police Service on 24 June 2026.

Following these engagements, municipal manager Musa Mbhele formally refused permission for the demonstration. Despite this, Ngobese-Zuma has insisted the march will proceed, maintaining that the right to peaceful protest is guaranteed under Section 17 of the Constitution and cannot be limited without proper legal justification.

A March and March protest in KuGompo City. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Getty Images

MK Party supports March and March

Briefly News reported that the MK Party publicly announced its support for the March and March movement as the country approaches the June 30 deadline. The party confirmed its position during a media briefing, where it also stated that it will take part in the protest activities linked to the anti-illegal immigration organisation. MK Party Secretary General Sibonelo Nomvalo encouraged members and supporters to participate in a disciplined and lawful manner. He stressed that all participants must behave peacefully and avoid any actions that could lead to violence or disruption.

Source: Briefly News