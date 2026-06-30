SAPS officer faces investigation after anti-immigration call on June 30, 2026

Phakel'umthakathi praises the officer, calling him a true representative of law enforcement

Patriotic Alliance leader opposes participation in anti-immigration protests, citing existing progress

PHakelumthakathi was happy that a cop said Abahambe. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— Anti-illegal immigration activist Phakel’umthakathi has backed a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer who is said to be under investigation for calling on undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country on 30 June 2026.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted a video of the police officer speaking on 29 June, one day before the shutdown protest March and March organised. In the video, the officer was in a state vehicle with another officer driving the vehicle. The younger officer used a megaphone to announce that “Operation Abahambe” will begin on 30 June.

He called on undocumented nationals to go to the nearest police station if they do not have documents for themselves or their shops. He ended the video by saying undocumented foreigners must go back to their home countries.

View the video on X here:

Phakel’umthakathi supports police officer

Phakel’umthakathi took to his X account to offer words of encouragement to the officer.

“We salute this police officer; this is what a true police officer looks like,” he said in his tweet.

Read the tweet on X here:

South Africans had mixed reactions

Some in the comments were apprehensive about the officer’s remarks, while others applauded him.

Cardo 7 warned:

“He will lose his job, and you don’t do anything for him because.”

Lesiba said:

“What about the Police Act that governs them? This young man will face disciplinary procedures alone.”

Tar Svigie pointed out:

“He might have no work tomorrow because of his stupidity. As a police officer, he should know the code of conduct.”

PA Leader Stays Clear of Anti-Immigration Demonstrations

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has strictly forbidden party members from participating in the upcoming June 30 "March and March" anti-immigration protests, threatening immediate expulsion for violators. Despite the grassroots movement demanding mass deportations by its June 30 deadline, McKenzie argues that significant progress is already being made as undocumented migrants leave independently.

Source: Briefly News