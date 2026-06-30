Police thwart looters at Johannesburg home amid ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests

Social media backlash highlights tensions and critiques of protesters' motives during the unrest

Businessman pledges funds for repatriation of fleeing Zimbabweans amidst rising tensions

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Protesters targetted a house in Johannesburg. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) prevented protesters from looting a private home in Johannesburg, Gauteng on 30 June 2026. This is as anti-illegal immigration protests continued to spread nationwide.

CNN reporter Larry Madowo posted a video of the incident on his @LarryMadowo X account. Madowo was walking with a group of marchers when a group of protesters gathered in front of a house suddenly broke into it. They entered the garage by forcing the door open. However, police officers started shooting rubber bullets at the looters, who fled. Madowo said that police also extinguished a fire which was ignited to burn a car.

Anti-illegal immigration protests have spread across the country after March and March announced 30 June as the deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. The goverment set aside R600 million to prepare the South African Police Service to respond to any conflict and security threat posed by the marches.

View the video on X here:

Netizens unimpressed

Social media users slammed the protesters for breaking into the house.

Cyrus Ademola said:

“At the end of the day, the whole anti-illegal immigration protest is just a front to loot properties.”

Redback observed:

“When the anti-crime protest turns into live looting on international TV, maybe the problem wasn't the migrants after all.”

Tyler said:

“What's happening in South Africa is really bad. There are so many things that could be fixed. Like this one.”

Police Crack Down on Unrest Ahead of Marches

Similarly, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a strict warning against lawlessness preceding the June 30 demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals. The warning follows the arrest of five suspects, aged 14 to 27, caught by officers during a business burglary in Hammarsdale early Tuesday morning. The suspects face charges of burglary and malicious damage to property.

Amid rising regional tensions and recent xenophobic incidents, authorities have deployed a heightened police presence across the province. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, emphasizing that law enforcement will strictly maintain public safety and prevent looting.

Source: Briefly News