Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's failed attempts to meet President Ramaphosa spark discussions on gender and politics

Protests against illegal immigration will continue every Thursday for three months, demanding a government response

Social media users speculate on reasons behind Ramaphosa's reluctance to meet Ngobese-Zuma

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said Ramaphosa may not be interested in meeting her. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP and Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said several attempts to have a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa were unsuccessful. She spoke in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 June 2026 after the organisation embarked on an anti-illegal immigration protest.

MDN News posted a video of Ngobese-Zuma responding to a question from an eNCA journalist. The journalist mentioned that Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi met with Cyril Ramaphosa recently and asked what she would say to him if she had the opportunity to meet him.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma discusses Ramaphosa

Ngobese-Zuma said that March and March sent several requests to meet Ramaphosa but without success. She said if Ramaphosa wanted to meet her he would have done so. She joked that it must be the Zuma surname. She added that she was hoping that Ramaphosa would address ethnic mobilisation and the sources of his statements. She added that protests will continue every Thursday for three months until the government responds.

View the video on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared plausible theories on why Ramaphosa did not meet Ngobese-Zuma.

Mighty Amazon Fella asked:

“You met with the men of the movement. Why not Jacinta? Is it because she is a woman?”

The Cactus 101 observed:

“The buffalo knew how to give a sweetener to de-escalate. You can't play politics if you're not a politician.”

Kwena Molekwa said:

“Tactics and strategy at play. Ramaphosa understands balance.”

Phakelumthakathi dismisses rift claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba rejected claims of a rift with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and affirmed his financial independence following a controversial meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. His firm stance against speculation indicates a significant moment in the political landscape, as tensions mount around immigration enforcement in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News