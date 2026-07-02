Music Pulse co-host Sfiso Ndlovu revealed his past near-dating experience with activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising Sfiso's remarks while others defended the discussion

Previously, a video of Sfiso and his wife went viral after an online user posted the couple after they joined a TikTok challenge

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Sfiso Ndlovu shared that he wanted to date Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: mafitsotso_za, jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Podcast host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu sparked reactions after revealing his past with popular activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. He made the comments during the latest episode of Music Pulse, which he co-hosts with Nota Baloyi and Thakgi Ledwaba.

During a Music Pulse episode that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, Sfiso, Nota Baloyi, and Thakgi discussed a wide range of issues and individuals. One of the individuals that they discussed was Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Sfiso Ndlovu on his past with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

On Wednesday, 1 July 2026, X (Twitter) user @KingMntungwa reshared a clip of Sfiso Ndlovu revealing his past with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. In the clip, Nota Baloyi said he is an avid supporter of the March and March Movement's founding leader. He shared that despite having her phone number, he has never called her.

“You know I send prayers to Jacinta all the time. I send her encouragement, love and respect as well. I have no reason to call her about anything. You know what I mean? When I do have reason to call her, I will probably get a hold of her,” Nota Baloyi said.

Sfiso Ndlovu then surprised his co-hosts by revealing that he and Ngobese-Zuma had almost been romantically involved years ago.

“Jacinta and I almost had a thing way back when she was on radio. Doesn’t matter. I wanted to date her,” Sfiso said.

When Thakgi Ledwaba asked why the relationship never happened, Sfiso hinted that the former VUMA FM host rejected his advances.

“Let’s say she pretty much kwed (rejected me),” Sfiso said.

Despite the rejection, Sfiso had nothing but praise for Ngobese-Zuma. He shared more context on when he met the March and March Movement leader.

“She’s beautiful. She’s attractive. Especially when she's not fighting. Eh, when she's on her Mama Winnie mode, she becomes a different thing. But she’s beautiful, bra. Mind you, I met her way back when she was younger. I’m sure she didn’t have kids when I met her,” Sfiso explained.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Sfiso Ndlovu shares his past with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions to Sfiso's comments.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZawadiMs said:

“You can't even hear what they say; it's this and that, all of them talking like kids looking for attention from their deadbeat dad.”

@PreshGumede remarked:

“Sfiso is jealous; Nota was giving Zulu women their flowers aoah.”

@Grootman_Bhuda reprimanded:

“That time uthetha ngo Nkosikazi womntu, kulapho kuhluka khona indoda ne nkwenkwe (That time when speaking about another man's wife, that is when you see the difference between a man and a boy.)”

SA reacted after Sfiso Ndlovu spoke about his past with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: mafitsotso_za, jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Sfiso Ndlovu’s wife’s beauty wows Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sfiso Ndlovu became the topic of online discussion after a video of him and his wife went viral.

An online user posted the video of the couple on social media, joining in on a TikTok challenge.

Source: Briefly News