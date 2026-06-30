Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has dismissed claims that he is being positioned against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, saying attempts to divide them will not succeed

He also rejected social media speculation that he was “bought” following his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ngizwe Mchunu

Ndabandaba told supporters he remains financially independent and will not be influenced by money

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (left) and Phakel'umthakathi (right). Images: @Relax1082354/X and @Cde_begar/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has dismissed claims that there are efforts to turn him against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March Movement, saying such attempts will not succeed.

Phakelumthakathi was speaking after social media went into overdrive following news of his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ngizwe Mchunu in Pretoria on Monday, 29 June 2026.

Speculations after Phakelumthakathi and Ngizwe meet Ramaphosa

The meeting between the three on the eve of the June 30 protests quickly sparked debate online, with many South Africans questioning why Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was not part of the talks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some social media users also suggested that Phakelumthakathi may have been “bought” following the meeting, a claim he strongly rejected.

Addressing thousands of protesters in Durban he dismissed the allegations, saying he remains committed to his cause and cannot be influenced by money.

“I will never be bought. I have my farm and animals, so I do not lack money,” he told supporters.

Phakelumthakathi also promised to divulge what he discussed with President Ramaphosa at a press briefing tomorrow.

Phakelumthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu led large groups of protesters in Johannesburg, including areas such as Kwa Mai Mai and Hillbrow, demonstrating against the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

The protests formed part of ongoing public demonstrations calling for stricter action on immigration enforcement.

Despite growing online speculation and political tension,Phakelumthakathi insisted that he will not change and that the movement remains the same.

View video here:

Jacinta speaks on her absence at meeting with Ramaphosa

In related news, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded after being questioned online about why she was not part of the meeting. In a Facebook response to a user who asked about her absence, she said she only saw the information on social media and was not informed about the engagement. Phakelumthakathi also responded on social media after questions were raised about why Ngobese-Zuma was not included. He said different people belong to different organisations and often attend separate meetings even if they are focused on the same issue.

Phakelumthakathi adrssing the crowd in Durba. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

3 articles on Phakelumthakathi speaking on the movement

Briefly News reported that Phakelumthakathi rejected allegations that his anti-immigration movement is tribalistic, xenophobic, or funded by foreign interests.

reported that Phakelumthakathi rejected allegations that his anti-immigration movement is tribalistic, xenophobic, or funded by foreign interests. Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as Phakelumthakathi, has warned the public about people who are allegedly using his name, or the name of the March and March movement, to organise protests and carry out criminal activities.

Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has once again set social media abuzz after making a series of audacious claims in yet another viral video. Phakelumthakathi hreatened to shut down all churches led by foreing nationals in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News