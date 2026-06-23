Phakelumthakathi has rejected allegations that his anti-immigration movement is tribalistic, xenophobic, or funded by foreign interests,

He defended the organisation’s actions, saying it had overcome repeated criticism, which he called a “propaganda campaign.

He also criticised government priorities regarding foreign nationals and confirmed he will address supporters in Soweto on 28 June

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Phakel'umthakathi thanked South Africans for their support. Images: @PhakelaMthakath/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal immigration activist Phakelumthakathi has dismissed allegations that the movement he supports is tribalistic, xenophobic, and funded by Israel, calling the claims part of a “propaganda campaign.”

In videos posted to his personal account on 23 June 2026, he pushed back against repeated criticism of the movement.

Phakel'umthakathi slams claims of xenophobia

In the video, Ndabndaba claimed they, as an movement, had “beaten every propaganda name” used against them, including accusations of tribalism, xenophobia, and extremism. He added that the group’s support base across South Africa had grown despite public criticism.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"When we started, they said we were a vigilante group, then they said we are tribalistic, when we carried on they said we are xenophobic, unskilled and barbaric. We have beaten every propaganda name they have called us," he said

He also criticised government authorities, claiming they were suddenly allocating resources to support foreign nationals he said had gathered in areas such as Durban and Pietermaritzburg, arguing that local communities were being overlooked.

See video here:

Denial of foreign backing

He further addressed South Africans directly, thanking them for what he described as the “success” of the movement and insisting that accusations of foreign backing were false. “This propaganda is used to cause war, but you will never cause war in this country,” he said,

He added that the movement was rooted in what he described as indigenous South African identity, and announced that he would be in Soweto on 28 June 2026, as part of ongoing mobilisation efforts.

Criticises claims of tribalism

In another video, he emphasised his identity as a Zulu man from KwaZulu-Natal, saying he was proud of his cultural heritage and rejecting claims that cultural pride equated to tribalism. He argued that those making such accusations were themselves projecting insecurity about their own identities.

The activist also reiterated that the organisation would continue challenging what he called a “propaganda machine,” warning that leaders who disagree with the movement’s stance on governance and corruption would be held accountable politically.

Ndabandaba mocks SA artists losing gig

In related news, anti-illegal immigration activist and former actor Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba refuses to stay out of controversy, igniting heated debate on social media once again after commenting on reports that South African artists are losing performance opportunities across Africa. This has been attributed to the rising anti-South African sentiment across the continent, with some attributing the situation to perceived xenophobia, arising from the anti-illegal immigration movement.

An anti-illegal marh led by Phakel'umthakathi. Image: @PhakelaMthakath/X

Source: Twitter

Phakel'umthakathi says he will shut down foreign churches

Previously, Briefly News reported that Phakel'umthakathi made strong remarks about foreign-led churches operating in South Africa, sparking heated debate in the comments section. In a clip shared on X by @Sello_Libram on 13 June 2026, Phakelumthakathi can be heard calling for the closure of all churches led by foreign nationals, insisting that they should not be allowed to operate in the country.

Source: Briefly News