Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has slammed Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia over his warning on SAPS readiness ahead of anticipated June 30 unrest

She argued that the state is focusing on citizens instead of addressing what she called an illegal immigration crisis and alleged corruption within government systems

Cachalia, meanwhile, maintained that while protests are allowed, any lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (left) and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia (right). Images: @IsePhara/X and Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The leader of the March and March movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has sharply criticised Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia following his remarks on police preparedness ahead of anticipated unrest linked to June 30.

Cachalia warned that while the right to protest is constitutionally protected, any lawlessness or destruction of property would be met with the full force of the law.

The minister confirmed that the South African Police Service has increased operational readiness across all provinces, and the army could be deployed to support the police should tensions escalate beyond control.

“Government has a communication problem” says Ngobese-Zuma

Ngobese-Zuma rejected the minister’s warning, arguing that the state is misdiagnosing the root of public anger, adding that she believes the government has a serious communication problem.

“The one thing I’m not understanding is why the government of South Africa is not addressing the real issue, which is the illegal immigration crisis, she said

She insisted that government warnings were being directed at the wrong target, claiming citizens are reacting to deeper systemic failures.

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Claims of ignored grievances and rising tensions

Ngobese-Zuma further argued that officials should be focusing on enforcement failures and corruption rather than warning communities. She said the minister must threaten illegal immigrants and "ther own officials" elling off documents.

She also claimed that undocumented foreign nationals are allegedly contributing to rising tensions by misbehaving and 'threatening South Africans

“Don’t tell us about xenophobia”

Using a comparison to illustrate her frustration, Ngobese-Zuma likened government’s response to neglectful parenting, arguing that citizens are being punished for expressing frustration over unresolved issues.

She also pointed to areas such as Durban where she claims undocumented migration is visible and unregulated, questioning state oversight and resource management.

“Don’t tell us about xenophobia or afrophobia or ethnic mobilization.Tell us about the crisis of illegal immigration in the country and how you are going to fix it. That’s what we want to hear,” she said.

Cachalia warns against vigilantism

In related news, Minister Cachalia warned that the government would not tolerate vigilantism against undocumented foreign nationals in the country, saying that only the State had the authority to enforce immigration laws.Speaking to the media at the Lindela centre, Cachalia said that police had been instructed to arrest anyone who was involved in the intimidation, assault, or any other unlawful action that targeted foreign nationals.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leading March and March. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie slams March and March

Previously, Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie issued a stern warning to members of the Patriotic Alliance, telling them not to participate in the grassroots March and March anti-immigration protests that have gained momentum across South Africa. In a video posted on X on Tuesday, 17 June 2026, McKenzie made it clear that any PA member who joins the planned 30 June demonstrations risks expulsion from the party.Despite hundreds of foreign nationals leaving SA, March and March supporters continue to call for the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals by their June 30 deadline. He argued that progress was already being made regarding undocumented migrants.

Source: Briefly News