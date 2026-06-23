Ngizwe Mchunu is facing major backlash on social media after a video of his encounter with a German woman surfaced online

The radio personality-turned-activist was accused of displaying double standards when online users noticed his calm demeanour towards the white woman, even declaring her an honorary South African, but showing an entirely different behaviour towards black Africans

Social media users claimed Ngizwe was an "Afrophobe," claiming he hated his own people but had an apparent soft spot for white people

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ngizwe Mchunu faced backlash over his interaction with a German woman. Image: Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Controversial cultural activist and former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, has found himself at the centre of a roaring social media storm. This comes after a viral video surfaced online showing Mchunu in a remarkably calm and jovial mood while interacting with a European woman, sparking intense accusations of double standards and Afrophobia from the online community.

In the clip, Mchunu, who recently apologised to Julius Malema for defamation, is seen surrounded by a large crowd as he engages in a conversation with the white woman.

During the exchange, the woman reveals that she is originally from Germany but has been living in South Africa since 2007, currently residing in Cape Town. Reacting to the information with a warm smile, the activist jokingly remarked:

"You're part of us now, you're no longer a German citizen."

While the interaction appeared lighthearted on the surface, it instantly triggered outrage across the timeline. Netizens were quick to point out the stark contrast between Mchunu’s friendly demeanour toward the European refugee and his fierce, often aggressive stance against fellow Africans.

Mzansi compared Ngizwe Mchunu's warm mood towards a German woman to his often aggressive behaviour towards black foreign nationals, accusing him of having double standards. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Lately, Mchunu and his socio-political movement have faced heavy criticism, with critics labelling them as xenophobic and inciting violence against black foreign nationals.

He has been heavily involved in anti-illegal immigration campaigns, frequently mobilising protests that target townships and local informal economies. His movement has also been closely linked to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March protests, which aimed to put pressure on government departments regarding illegal immigration and border control.

Following the release of the video, critics flooded the comment section to accuse Mchunu of selective activism. Many argued that his behaviour proves he is an "Afrophobe" who has a soft spot for white foreigners while actively targeting black immigrants.

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's video below.

Social media drags Ngizwe Mchunu

Online users expressed frustration over what they termed "internalised racism," pointing out that Western immigrants are often welcomed with open arms, while black Africans are demonised.

Heal_within96 said:

"He is a slave paid to speak Afrophobia and hatred for Black Africans."

sabimarkets was confused:

"Is it only blacks that are foreigners in South Africa?"

KgarebeKuye called out Ngizwe Mchunu:

"Afrophobia is driven by self-hate! You can swear at us and call us Jollafinas, but the truth remains that you hate black people. You hate yourself! Keep disguising it as patriotism."

Kofi_SiribosBae said:

"This is an indication that Ngizwe actually hates himself and other African people and puts white people on a pedestal, and draws validation from it."

haragucciV2 reacted:

"Nelson Mandela wasted 27 years in prison for this."

ak47_akinola wrote:

"When a Nigerian dude said the SAME THING whilst also providing jobs for over 25+ South Africans, they said, 'WE DONT CARE.' Apartheid has done irreparable damage, wow."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reveals who funds her organisation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clearing the air on who funds March and March.

The radio star-turned-activist was accused of having political backing, and she finally broke her silence, claiming she had nothing to hide.

Source: Briefly News