Nkosikhona Ndabandaba plans to update the nation on his meeting with President Ramaphosa

Phakel’umthakathi aims to create one million jobs for young men by year-end

Criticism arises over absence of March and March leader during key immigration talks

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Phakel'umthakathi says he will talk about the Ramaphosa meeting. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba said he would brief the nation on his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and self-proclaimed president of the Bhinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu.

According to SABC News, Phakel’umthakathi spoke in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 June where March and March and other civic organisations protested against illegal immigration. Phakel’umthakathi said that he would provide an update, but he praised Ramaphosa.

What did Phakel’umthakathi say about Cyril Ramaphosa?

Phakel'umthakathi said that Ramaphosa asked for his opinion and to hear the case that Ramaphosa presented to him. When pressed for an answer, he told the journalist to be patient as he has waited for over a decade and that is why he invested in moral regeneration. He said that he will create one million jobs before the end of the year for young men. He also said that Ramaphosa was a nice man. Phakel’umthakathi’s meeting with Ramaphosa and Mchunu drew criticism, mostly due to the March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s notable absence. When queried, she admitted that she had no knowledge of the meeting as she was not invited.

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Unity Maintained Amid Impeachment Speculation

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Phakelumthakathi has dismissed claims of a rift between himself and March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Speculation intensified after he and Ngizwe Mchunu met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on 29 June 2026, ahead of nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests. Addressing demonstrators in Durban, Ndabandaba rejected online rumors that he was "bought," asserting his financial independence through his farm and livestock.

Source: Briefly News