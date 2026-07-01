Botswana singer Vee Mampeezy has pledged his support for the people of Zimbabwe in a touching Facebook post

The singer posted a photo of himself proudly wearing the Zimbabwean flag, as he showed his support for the people

Facebook users have praised Mampeezy for his gesture, and they praised him under his post

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Botswana singer Vee Mampeezy stands with Zimbabweans. Image: Vee Mampeezy

Source: Facebook

Vee Mampeezy has boldly and proudly pledged his support for Zimbabwe, sharing a touching Facebook post.

On 29 June 2026, before the planned anti-immigration protests in South Africa, the Dumalana hitmaker said he is Zimbabwean, and proudly so.

Taking to his social media account, he said his opinion on the day is that he is a Zimbabwean, and stands with the nation.

"If you ask me what I'm saying about tomorrow, my answer is I'm a Zimbabwean 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 at heart," he said. "Vamwe vangu veZimbabwe, rambai makasimba. Izviwo zvichapfuura," he further wrote.

Botswana singer Vee Mampeezy showed support for Zimbabweans. Image: Vee Mampeezy

Source: Facebook

His post garnered praise from online users, who are ready to give him a piece of the land and change his citizenship.

Frank Chinembiri said:

"These are the people who Econet should have considered from the beginning."

Esther Nyama praised:

"Vee is supposed to be given that opportunity to go and perform at Victoria Falls. This is a man indeed, you are left with taking veetros to Zim."

Mmagwe Rea shared:

"You deserve a piece of land in borowdale Harare infact go and see Victor and collect your keys for your new office at State House tomorrow."

Rue Rue reacted:

"We would rather have Vee Mampeezy on the 5th. Actually, Vee am getting my money back from a South African artist and officially booking you."

Kanganwai Chihozhwa said:

"You're the first musician to stand in solidarity with the Zimbabweans. We love you, Vee."

SA artists axed from Zim events

This came after several South African artists were dropped from music festivals in Zimbabwe due to the ongoing immigration tensions in the country. One of which includes Mafikizolo, who was warned by the Zimbabwean youth not to set foot at the Buddie Beatz Concert in Victoria Falls.

"To our dear Mafikizolo, I want to categorically state that YOU ARE NOT WELCOME IN ZIMBABWE," the post read. "If this show is not cancelled, we, as the youths of this nation, shall be there to make sure this show doesn't happen. We only want our local artists to perform in our country."

Musa Keys was also dropped by the organisers of the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival, which will be taking place at Donnybrook Park in Harare on 4 July 2026. They declared that their core emphasis will be on local Zimbabwean talent.

Also joining the group was gospel artist Ntokozo Ngongoma, who was removed from the CLIMA Africa Awards. He, however, unlike the two acts, voiced his support for the marches against illegal immigration and was unapologetic about it.

Zim millionaire donates to the repatriation of Zimbabweans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kudakwashe Tagwirei has donated $1 million to help transport vulnerable citizens who want to leave South Africa through safe channels.

The buses would transport the Zimbabwean citizens safely through the busy Beitbridge border post and drop them off directly into local communities.

Many people have hailed this kind gesture and encouraged other wealthy people to reach into their pockets to help people.

Source: Briefly News