Patrice Motsepe Announces Record WAFCON Prize Money Increase As CAF Backs Women’s Football
- CAF has announced a major increase in WAFCON prize money as it continues investing in the growth of women's football across Africa
- Patrice Motsepe also reflected on Africa's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and outlined ambitious plans for the future
- The latest announcements include funding, infrastructure and preparations that could shape African football for years to come
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Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced a substantial increase in prize money for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), saying the investment reflects the organisation's commitment to growing women's football across the continent.
The announcement, made on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, confirmed that the tournament winners will now receive US$2 million (about R33 million). This is double the previous amount.
CAF also increased the tournament's total prize fund by 67% to US$5.8 million (about R95.7 million). The runners-up will earn US$750,000 (about R12.4 million), while every one of the 16 participating nations will receive US$150,000 (about R2.48 million) in participation funding.
Motsepe said:
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"Since the current CAF leadership assumed office, the prize money of the winner has increased by 900% from US$200,000 to US$2 million."
Motsepe praises Africa's FIFA World Cup 2026 performances
Motsepe also celebrated the performances of Africa's representatives at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Nine of the continent's 10 teams progressed beyond the group stage, the highest qualification rate Africa has achieved at a World Cup.
"Significant progress and successes were achieved by the African national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and I am very proud of their performances," Motsepe said.
He added that CAF will host a technical conference to assess the tournament and identify ways to improve before the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
CAF outlines plans for African football growth
Motsepe said CAF will continue investing in coaching, youth football, infrastructure and partnerships with governments and the private sector.
He also confirmed that preparations for the 2027 AFCON in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are progressing well, while bidding is underway for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 AFCON tournaments.
CAF said it remains committed to ensuring every member association has stadiums that meet CAF and FIFA standards.
African football's governing body believes these investments will strengthen both the men's and women's game and help African nations compete consistently at the highest level.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).