CAF believes Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign is only the beginning of an even bigger journey

Patrice Motsepe has outlined fresh plans aimed at taking African football to the next level

New investments and long-term projects could shape how African teams compete on the global stage

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CAF has unveiled an ambitious roadmap following Africa's record performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Patrice Motsepe outlining plans to boost performance. Image: cafonline.com

Source: UGC

CAF has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for African football following the continent's best-ever FIFA World Cup performance.

Speaking on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe praised the achievements of Africa's 10 representatives at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and outlined plans to build on the historic campaign through greater investment in coaching, infrastructure and youth development.

Africa's record FIFA World Cup campaign

According to the CAF, nine of Africa's 10 teams progressed from the group stage to the Round of 32, the highest qualification rate in the continent's FIFA World Cup history. Africa was represented by Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

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Motsepe hailed the progress made by Africa's national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying their performances marked a major milestone for football on the continent. He said he was proud of what the teams had achieved after nine African nations advanced from the group stage to the Round of 32 for the first time in the tournament's history.

While celebrating the historic achievement, Motsepe acknowledged there was still work to be done. He said CAF had already identified key areas that required improvement as the organisation looks to help African teams become even more competitive and challenge for the FIFA World Cup title in future editions.

CAF unveils long-term football development plan

Motsepe praised the progress made by Africa's national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said their performances marked a major milestone for football on the continent.

He added that he was proud of what the teams had achieved after nine African nations reached the Round of 32 for the first time in the tournament's history.

He also admitted there was still room for improvement. Motsepe said CAF had identified key areas that needed attention. He said the governing body wanted to help African teams become even more competitive and eventually challenge for the FIFA World Cup title.

CAF targets future FIFA World Cup success

CAF said it will step up funding for coaching programmes, grassroots football and stadium infrastructure across Africa as part of its long-term strategy. Motsepe stressed that all 54 member associations should have at least one venue that complies with CAF and FIFA requirements.

He added:

"We remain confident that an African nation will be Champions of the FIFA World Cup."

The governing body hopes the new initiatives will help African teams build on their record-breaking World Cup campaign and remain competitive on the global stage for years to come.

ESPN praised Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's World Cup report card sparks fresh debate

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's historic FIFA World Cup campaign received another major international endorsement after ESPN released its final report cards for Africa's representatives.

Hugo Broos' side ranked among the continent's top-performing teams, but one part of ESPN's verdict divided opinion.

While many supporters celebrated the recognition, others argued South Africa deserved even greater praise after exceeding expectations on football's biggest stage.

Source: Briefly News