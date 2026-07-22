An X post comparing Khanyi Mbau's current appearance to her normal look went viral on 21 July 2026

The self-proclaimed Queen of Bling has been open about dozens of cosmetic procedures over the years, including skin lightening and facial surgeries

People remain divided, with some mourning her transformation and others defending her right to alter her body however she sees fit

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Khanyi Mbau's latest look after multiple surgeries has SA shook. Image: khanyimbau

Source: Instagram

Actress Khanyi Mbau has come under the spotlight once more for her countless cosmetic transformations. Her latest pictures have many fans expressing shock at how her physical transformation has changed dramatically over the years.

Former The Wife star Khanyi Mbau never shied away from discussing her procedures, which include skin-lightening treatments. She first unveiled her significantly lighter complexion in 2021 to widespread backlash, but pressed ahead regardless. In 2024, Mbau underwent a blepharoplasty to lift and reshape her eyelids, as well as a subnasal lip lift aimed at achieving a permanently youthful, doll-like look.

Her face was not the only feature she worked on, as she also had multiple bust augmentations and body contouring procedures to maintain her signature silhouette.

On X recently, @_simplyenny posted two new pictures of Mbau on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, captioned: "After 50 surgeries and millions of dollars later...this is how Khanyi Mbau looks. Cry with me 😭."

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi's pictures

The post quickly gained traction, drawing over 224,000 views and hundreds of comments from people struggling to reconcile her current look with the woman they once knew.

@_simplyenny doubled down in the comments: "After wasting all that money, the girl chose to look like Catwoman 😭 like she's about to climb walls and crack that whip. God, why?"

Responding to some people, she continued, "What's painful about Khanyi's case is that she didn't need to do these surgeries. She used to be so beautiful before she started trying to fix what was never broken."

Defending Khanyi, @SthuliSkandabah offered a more measured take: "Whether we like the outcome or not, it's her body and her decision."

Khanyi Mbau's looks shocked many people online. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi poses with daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau posed with her lookalike daughter in a viral photo.

The famous socialite penned a touching letter to her mini-me and left fans gushing over their striking beauty, saying Khanyi "photocopied" herself.

Source: Briefly News