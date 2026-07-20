Enhle Mbali's viral photo had X users praising her toned legs and striking beauty

Fans flooded social media with compliments, while some also referenced her past relationship with Black Coffee

The actress and fashion designer continues to captivate Mzansi with her confidence and timeless style

The actress' toned legs became the biggest talking point on X. Image: Enhle Mbali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali has once again become the talk of social media after a new photo of her showing off her toned legs went viral. The actress and fashion designer had X users filling the comments section with compliments, with many saying they could not stop admiring her striking look. Others declared that the mother of two has remained one of South Africa's most beautiful celebrities over the years.

Fans can't stop talking about Enhle's legs

The viral pictures quickly made the rounds online, with fans showering Enhle with praise. Many were captivated by her long legs, while others applauded how effortlessly she carries herself.

One user @HABILE, wrote:

"She is glowing,"

While @Ntombi N commented:

"The legs, oh this lady is beautiful."

Another fan, @Khodani simply said:

"Ohhh her legs,"

While @AfrikanQueen described them as

"Legs for dayz."

Others went even further, with Ona 🐅 calling Enhle

"too gorgeous"

See the photo in the X post below:

Some fans bring up her past relationship

Enhle Mbali had fans swooning after stunning new photos. Image: Enhle Mbali

Source: Instagram

While most of the conversation centred on Enhle's appearance, some social media users also referenced her highly publicised split from Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee.

The account @#GhettoKidsNextUp commented:

"Grootman will regret someday,"

prompting another user to respond:

"I am sure he already regret."

The remarks reignited online conversations about the former couple, whose marriage ended several years ago after a widely reported divorce.

However, the viral photos remained the main attraction as fans continued praising Enhle's confidence and style.

Actress and designer continues to inspire

Enhle Mbali is one of South Africa's best-known actresses, having starred in productions including Tshisa and Rockville. Beyond acting, she has built a successful career in fashion through her luxury maternity and womenswear brand while also establishing herself as a style icon.

Her latest viral moment is another reminder of why she continues to command attention whenever she steps into the spotlight. Whether fans were admiring her fashion, confidence or simply those headline-making legs, one thing was clear from the reactions, Enhle Mbali still knows exactly how to get social media talking.

Enhle closes painful chapter after divorce

Previously Briefly News reported that actress Enhle Mbali has officially finalised her divorce from DJ Black Coffee after years of legal proceedings. Court documents confirmed that the marriage has legally ended, bringing closure to one of South Africa's most publicised celebrity separations.

Photos shared after the ruling captured Enhle outside court looking relieved and optimistic as she embarks on a new chapter following the lengthy legal battle.

Source: Briefly News