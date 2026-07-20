Warren Masemola had X users in stunned after confidently joining a viral catwalk trend with his fellow cast members

The award-winning actor's swagger, confidence and flair impressed fans, who praised his versatility

The throwback behind-the-scenes clip sparked hundreds of reactions

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Warren Masemola steals the spotlight with viral runway moves. Image: Warren Masemola

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African actor Warren Masemola has set social media abuzz after joining a viral catwalk trend with his fellow cast members. A throwback behind-the-scenes video shared by content creator @MAT_DA captured the star confidently strutting alongside two actresses while filming social media content.

Although it was meant to be a fun trend, Masemola's effortless swagger stole the show, with many X users saying he completely outshined everyone else.

Fans say Warren outshone everyone

Fans said Warren Masemola's effortless swagger stole the spotlight during the fun challenge. Image: Warren Masemola

Source: Instagram

The video was captioned:

"Is there anything that he can't do?"

And it did not take long for X users to flood the comment section with praise.

Some joked that Masemola completely ate up the models beside him, while others admired how naturally he carried himself.

Dr Judith Jade wrote:

"Now why did he have to eat them up like that?!"

Another user @Damian, commented:

"Why did he smoke them like that lol."

BlaQ_Lavish'enuers added:

"And he ate the ladies up!!!!"

See the video in the X post below:

Mzansi applauds his versatility

Many fans pointed out that Masemola's talent extends far beyond acting. Others described him as a born entertainer, a rare breed and a generational talent.

Comments such as:

"He is ART"

And

"When you are a star you are a star!"

highlighted just how highly fans regard the celebrated performer.

The video sparks playful reactions

Beyond the compliments, the clip inspired plenty of humorous reactions. Some compared Masemola to characters from popular TV shows, while others admired his confidence and unique style. The light-hearted banter reflected how much viewers enjoyed seeing a different side of the actor.

Whether he's delivering powerful performances on screen or confidently owning a runway for fun, Warren Masemola continues to prove why he remains one of South Africa's most versatile and entertaining stars.

Anele celebrates Warren with meaningful artwork

Previously Briefly News reported that To celebrate Warren Masemola's 42nd birthday, media personality Anele Mdoda gave fans a glimpse of a striking portrait of the award-winning actor displayed in her home. Sharing photos on social media, Anele wished her close friend a happy birthday and revealed the artwork was one of her favourite pieces.

Fans were touched by the heartfelt tribute, praising their long-standing friendship and applauding the actor's impact on South African entertainment.

Source: Briefly News