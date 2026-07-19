A Gauteng man went viral after footage showed him disrespecting a BMW security guard, and a video showed him behaving the same way again

•The outlet Frontline shared a second clip, which showed the man on a highway roadside trolling a worker

South Africans watching the videos were left frustrated and baffled, questioning what drives the man to keep acting out in public

A Gauteng man has found himself back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after issuing an apology for humiliating a security guard. Just weeks after footage of him disrespecting a BMW security guard spread widely online, a new video emerged showing him doing the same to two others.

A BMW driver landed in hot water again after a video showed routine disrespect for others. Image: Ken Pablo

Source: UGC

The follow-up clip was shared by the outlet Frontline on 18 July 2026. The text on Frontline's post made the connection clear: this is the same man from the earlier security guard incident. A separate dashcam or phone recording from inside a vehicle shows the man being accused of skipping a stop sign.

Rude BMW driver caught again

The notorious BMW driver made uncouth sexual gestures behind a man who was pumping a road tyre on the road in a clip shared by FrontlineNewsSA. Watch the video by clicking here, viewers' discretion is advised.

In another clip, a motorist was shouting at the man, saying he was driving recklessly. The confrontation escalated as the self-proclaimed millionaire approached him, gesturing aggressively. South Africans watching the videos have pointed out that those around him appear to laugh along rather than hold him accountable, which many believe only encourages the behaviour. Watch the video that has Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say:

@👑KINGSIZE👑 asked:

"Kanti what's wrong with this guy"

@Phoki 14 said:

"I hate him"

@Gugu maziwa noted:

"His friends enable him... they don't reprimand. Bayahleka and then he thinks he is funny."

@Austin wondered:

"How many people does he disrespect daily 🤔"

@Nana wrote:

"What's wrong with this man mara 😭💔"

@christine32 added:

"Is this guy ok, maybe he needs therapy or something 😳"

@green warned:

"He doesn't know the power of God, what God give can take it back"

Other Briefly News stories about confrontations

A Nigerian man who faced backlash for mocking Zulu culture from a luxurious Maybach in Cape Town, resulting in his arrest.

People discussed a TikTok video that captured a heated altercation between a customer and an Uber Eats driver who showed up empty-handed after requesting a delivery PIN.

A man accused a SAPS officer of using abusive language during an encounter near a mobile police kiosk.

Source: Briefly News