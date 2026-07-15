"Justice for Him": Uber Eats Driver Shows Up With No Food After Asking for PIN in Viral SA Video
- A TikTok video showed a heated argument between a customer and an Uber Eats driver who arrived without the food order
- The driver had requested the delivery PIN before collecting the order, and then arrived at her address empty-handed
- South Africans online were divided over who was actually in the wrong after the fight went viral on social media
A delivery gone wrong had South Africans deeply divided after a clip posted on TikTok on 14 July 2026 captured the messy confrontation that followed. The video, posted by TikTok user @jaymakwakwa2, shows an Uber Eats motorcyclist arriving at what looks like a gated property, only for the customer filming to realise he had come without the actual order.
The on-screen caption summed up the situation bluntly: the driver had already asked for the PIN ten minutes earlier and then pitched up with nothing to hand over. The customer can be heard demanding to know why the driver had requested the PIN before delivering the food, insisting the order had already been paid for and that the food needed to be produced. The driver pushed back, arguing he needed the PIN to find the customer's location in the first place.
Uber driver vs woman
The video by @jaymakwakwa2 sparked a debate of its own. Many viewers pointed out that on Uber Eats, there are two different PINs: one used to help a driver locate the drop-off point, and a separate confirmation code entered at the time of delivery. The confusion between the two seemed to be at the centre of the dispute. Watch the heated exchange that split the internet:
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Mzansi discusses delivery drama
South Africans in the comments were not holding back:
@mochene🥹 said:
"Just because you are recording it doesn't automatically make you right 🫵🏻"
@Buhle🤍 wrote:
"Justice for this guy xem 😥"
@tebza explained:
"Sesi pin means location according to Uber, and PIN code is the one you enter before collecting your food. Sometimes listen and understand."
@Dakalo ᥫ᭡ added:
"No guys, the pin is given when the food is delivered; it's confirmation of delivery 💀"
@Sunshine noted:
"He was absolutely wrong for not delivering sisi's food, however, the caption is weird because Uber Eats drivers were eating people's food way before 'abahambe' [they left/foreigners]."
@Omotayo🇳🇬🇿🇦🇸🇿🇵🇸🇰🇪 laughed:
"These are family issues, as a Nigerian we have to stay away from this 😂"
Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers
- A South African woman's dramatic confrontation with an Uber Eats driver after her food order failed to arrive for two hours.
- People were amused by a South African woman who celebrated her local Uber Eats delivery rider in a TikTok.
- Nokuthula, a South African Mr D driver who is using her TikTok platform to educate citizens on how to navigate the delivery sector.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za